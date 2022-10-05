Close menu

Steve Cooper to remain Nottingham Forest manager following club meetings

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Steve Cooper
Steve Cooper has been Nottingham Forest manager since September 2021

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper will remain in his role following meetings at the club.

The 42-year-old's position was in doubt after his side fell to the bottom of the Premier League following Monday's 4-0 loss to Leicester.

However, it has been decided he should be given more time in recognition of his achievement in getting Forest promoted after a 23-year absence.

The club have also named Filippo Giraldi as sporting director.

Giraldi's appointment is viewed as an attempt to guide the club through their current difficulties and give them the structures needed to progress as a Premier League club.

Cooper was appointed manager in September 2021 and took them back to the top flight for the first time since 1999 at the end of his first season in charge.

He then spent £145m on 21 players in the summer transfer window.

Despite the heavy spending, Forest have won just once in the league this season, with Monday's defeat at the King Power Stadium their fifth loss in a row.

Italian Giraldi spent nine years at Watford, initially as a chief scout before moving into the technical director role in 2014.

It is felt his experience will prove invaluable in ensuring Forest have the best possible chance of avoiding an immediate return to the Championship.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by bri par, today at 16:53

    good news should be there even if go back down

  • Comment posted by iantrem, today at 16:53

    Wise heads have prevailed - for now. Forest are a real mess, still, at board room level. It's amateur hour across the whole business side of the club and then we have an owner who thinks we're in the Premier League down to him, but everything Forest are at the moment is down to Steve Cooper and I hope the fans, the board and the owner never forget it.

  • Comment posted by stoodstill, today at 16:52

    completely out of his comfort zone.

  • Comment posted by niknak, today at 16:50

    He should stay. The fact there's even talk of him getting sacked proves again why modern football is rubbish.

    Also, enjoy the fact they don't have a Cryto-currency or gambling firm plastered all over their shirts. Old school no sponsor!

  • Comment posted by fair1, today at 16:50

    Football is a results business.

    Stupid idea by the chairman to buy 20-30 players & not be prepared to allow the manager 1-2 seasons to gel the team together.

    Forest will likely go down unless they can rally after xmas. It takes time for so many players to gel, for the manager to find his best 11 & deal with lack of confidence when results aren't going well. Stick with the manager for long term!

  • Comment posted by gelsi, today at 16:48

    2 more defeats and gone

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 16:52

      Rob replied:
      How can you sack a manager who took over a team in a relegation place and completed a miracle by getting them promoted with a team basically made up of loan signings. Give your head a wobble

  • Comment posted by Dandog, today at 16:47

    An entire new side - basically starting from scratch.’what did they expect from the first few games

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:49

      stoodstill replied:
      Someone telling the 'new side' what to do perhaps???

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 16:46

    The dreaded vote of confidence!!!! A good manager though, he he stays

    • Reply posted by Perton66, today at 16:47

      Perton66 replied:
      Hope he stays that should say!

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:46

    Good, he deserves to stay as it was because of him they got to the premier league in the first place. At the end of the season 3 teams will be relegated no matter what clubs do, and the play off winner is usually one of the teams that go down. If they stay up the manager will have performed a miracle

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:50

      stoodstill replied:
      Miracle........................An extraordinary and welcome event that is not explicable by natural or scientific laws and is therefore attributed to a divine agency:

  • Comment posted by Michael from Canada, today at 16:45

    Whole squad is new . Hard to see anyone else doing better straight away. Give him till Christmas to show some progress I say.

  • Comment posted by oa81, today at 16:45

    He's 42??!

    • Reply posted by whoami, today at 16:46

      whoami replied:
      Stress ages you.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 16:45

    As a Leicester fan I have to say Cooper has worked wonders with the side and fully deserves the backing of the club

    • Reply posted by Claxtons, today at 16:48

      Claxtons replied:
      The same can be said of your manager. Absolute nonsense to think of sacking either of them despite their current positions.

  • Comment posted by whoami, today at 16:43

    Hear that sound? That's the sound of a 1000 journalists tearing up their Steve was sacked copy!

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:51

      stoodstill replied:
      Putting it on 'ice' until next week.

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 16:43

    Get rid of him and get Steve Bruce in to save our season, look at the great job he is doing at the baggies 👍

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 16:43

    Best manager Forest have had since Clough.

    I hope we stick with him through thick and thin.

    • Reply posted by CambRED, today at 16:55

      CambRED replied:
      Well at least since Frank Clark

  • Comment posted by iamwrong, today at 16:41

    Good

