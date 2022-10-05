Close menu

Liverpool: Darwin Nunez has found it 'difficult to adapt' but accepts it has been partly self-inflicted

Darwin Nunez
Liverpool's win over Rangers saw Darwin Nunez make his first start since being sent off against Crystal Palace

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez says he has found adapting to English football difficult but the Uruguayan accepts that has been partly self-inflicted.

Signed for an initial £64m, he scored on his Premier League debut, only to be sent off in the next game.

And if it wasn't for two members of Jurgen Klopp's coaching team, Nunez, 23, says he would have "no idea" what the Reds' German boss was saying.

"We don't talk much," he said. "I don't know English, he doesn't know Spanish."

Nunez has spent the last two seasons in Portugal with Benfica and two of Klopp's coaches - Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos - speak Portuguese.

"They are the translators when Klopp talks to the group," Nunez told TNT Sports Brasil.external-link "They sit next to me and explain what I have to do.

"If they didn't explain it to me, I'd enter the field with no idea what to do.

"But the relationship with the coach is that he supports me, gives me confidence and I have to repay that on the field."

'I have to calm my nerves and talk less'

Darwin Nunez is sent off against Crystal Palace
Nunez was sent off against Palace for headbutting defender Joachim Andersen

After serving a three-match ban for his red card against Crystal Palace, Nunez has failed to score in five appearances for Liverpool.

But he made his first start for the Reds in a month on Tuesday, helping them beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League.

"The truth is that it was a little difficult to adapt but I believe that, as training and games go by, I will adapt little by little," Nunez added.

"[After the red card] was a very tough time. I know I made a big mistake and now I'm aware that it won't happen again.

"I have to calm my nerves during the games, talk less. We all make mistakes and I know it will serve as a learning experience.

"The important thing is to leave my mark on the team, be someone who can always contribute by playing well and, if I don't score, I have to be calm.

"When the first [goal] goes in, more will go in. I've been through that [before] and it's a little uncomfortable because, in the end, as forwards we live on goals.

"But I'm calm, the coach has always supported me. My team-mates also support me at all times and I will always try to help the team by scoring goals or, even without a goal, try to help the best I can."

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 14:44

    Isn't he PL top scorer, and I'm sure he got another hat trick last night.

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 14:43

    He was in the right places last night and save some very good stops by Rangers' keeper would have had a couple at least. If he continues to put himself in the right positions, the goals will come.

  • Comment posted by rack of lamb, today at 14:42

    He’s actually worse than Andy Carroll so it was a panic buy by Klopp.

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 14:44

      TheMassDebator replied:
      And you're basing that off a handful of games? How moronic

  • Comment posted by maxwell, today at 14:42

    How much did he cost?

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 14:44

      Dave replied:
      A LOT more than Halaand!

      Ha ha

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 14:41

    He is not half a good buy as Haaland (who is?!) but at least nowhere near as bad as Sancho.

    I expect he will improve as the season goes on. Looked lively in yesterday's match.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 14:40

    He played well last night? Perhaps clubs from the Scottish league is his level?

    The reality is he's just not that good - tho he is fast and liverpool create lots of chances so he will get goals.

    But the reality is, he's just not that good.

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 14:39

    I thought it was only refugees who came here voluntarily, looking for work and unable to speak the language?

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 14:38

    Wonder if Shamoon Hafez still thinks Liverpool got a much better deal here than Man City did for Haaland... LOL

  • Comment posted by Karen, today at 14:37

    Haarlland v Darwin is the big question???

    • Reply posted by manxie1954, today at 14:38

      manxie1954 replied:
      No, it's not.

  • Comment posted by thelantern1212, today at 14:37

    If you remember he was the one who was going to have no problems adapting whilst Haaland would find the step up from the Bundesliga to the PL a bit too difficult.

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 14:41

      Alan replied:
      That's what you get when the media is full of Liverpool fanboys.

  • Comment posted by Mrs Doubtfire, today at 14:36

    Oh please, everyone knew this guy was going to be a flash in the pan after one season in a farmers league. And besides, Liverpool's consistent rub of the green over the last couple years has started to shift against them, so he was (and is) never going to live up to his price tag. Now Haaland, that deal is looking like City paid unders.

    • Reply posted by grantp4, today at 14:42

      grantp4 replied:
      They paid unders because he has a clause in his contract allowing him to leave after 2-3 seasons if Madrid come for him. Why do you think he was so cheap. Nunes will come good when Klopp has finished with him.

  • Comment posted by Footy_fan, today at 14:35

    He’s not the first player to
    Have language issues with coach. Countless others have adapted much faster.

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 14:43

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Joe Cole for one. I still struggle to understand him even now when he is on the telly

  • Comment posted by Jor72, today at 14:35

    He is trying too hard, lad needs to chillax a bit then it will come...couldve had a hattrick last night but shots were direct to a class goalie.

  • Comment posted by Jonathan Barron, today at 14:34

    Difficult to adapt!?! You headbutt a player and blame your form on “difficult to adapt” try being normal how about that!!! Most players from other countries know anywhere you go head butting isn’t the way to go!!! Pathetic excuse!!! Typical Liverpool player, always an excuse! Shocked he hasn’t blamed the wind and rain!

    • Reply posted by kopprophet, today at 14:35

      kopprophet replied:
      Boring parroted lines... try some original thought.

  • Comment posted by BarneyWales, today at 14:33

    Lets hope he is being given English lessons on a daily basis. He must be, !!!!?????.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 14:33

    Wouldn’t have a clue what to do without being told 😂🙈

  • Comment posted by kopprophet, today at 14:33

    Comparisons to Carroll are just intellectually lazy. He had a slow start because he has hardly played and when he did it was with no service. He looked a lot better v Rangers and got into a lot of good scoring positions. With confidence he will get it together.

    • Reply posted by manxie1954, today at 14:36

      manxie1954 replied:
      It was Rangers! My hamster would look good against them.

  • Comment posted by shambo, today at 14:31

    You played extremely well last night. Keep going

    • Reply posted by bagseye, today at 14:32

      bagseye replied:
      Thanks pal. I'll try my best

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 14:30

    Gotta use your HEAD BUT use it wisely.

    • Reply posted by OM245, today at 14:38

      OM245 replied:
      Ahhh, what a fine use of punctuation!

  • Comment posted by bazinga, today at 14:29

    ANDY CARROLL 2.0

    • Reply posted by Craigwhizz, today at 14:34

      Craigwhizz replied:
      Would you be good at your job after three games? Easy to type stuff, same as Leicester City fans (I am one) who don't know how their bread is buttered just because of poor form this season. Give the guy the season THEN make an assessment.

