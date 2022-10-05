Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Gary Johnson saw his Torquay side concede all three of their goals to Maidenhead United in stoppage time at the end of each half

Torquay United manager Gary Johnson says he will not give up trying to improve the side's results.

The 67-year-old has come under pressure after a late 3-2 loss at home to Maidenhead United saw the Gulls go back to the bottom of the National League.

The Gulls have won two and lost seven of their 12 games and have taken five points from their last 10 matches.

"No-one's going to give up, I'm not giving up, that's for sure," Johnson told BBC Radio Devon.

"I might be down but I'm not out unless somebody tells me I am."

Johnson took charge of the Gulls in September 2018 with the club struggling in National League South after relegation the previous season.

He guided the side to promotion that year and led them to the National League play-off final in 2021 where they lost on penalties to Hartlepool United.

When asked if he was fearful for his future Johnson said: "Yes, of course you are, you've got to win football matches.

"I've been in the game a long time, I've had bad runs, I've had good runs, and at the end of the day I'll always give 100% while I'm in the job."