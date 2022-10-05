Elijah Adebayo began his career as a youth player at Fulham

Elijah Adebayo admitted problems off the pitch had affected his performances on it after scoring his first goals of the season against Huddersfield.

He had not scored since a 1-1 draw with Blackpool in April - the last of his 17 goals last season.

"It's like a dark cloud over your head, you've just got to keep going. You'll get chances and once one goes in, you can relax and get more," Adebayo said.

"I know I've not been at it the last couple of weeks but the international break came at a good time for me, gave me a chance to re-set.

"I've had a few things away from football that have gone on in my life and the gaffer [Nathan Jones] has been really good with me."

Adebayo joined the Hatters from Walsall in the January transfer window in 2021 and has scored 24 goals in 69 league appearances since then.

He is grateful for Jones' support and told BBC Three Counties Radio: "He knows I've been having a tough time but he still puts me in there because he knows days like this can come round and I can be how I was.

"This is how I'm going to carry on for the rest of the season. I feel more like myself now."

After reaching the play-offs in 2021-22, the Hatters are ninth in the table ahead of Saturday's trip to struggling West Brom, just one point outside the top six.

Adebayo has had to adjust to a new strike partner this season following the arrival of Carlton Morris from Barnsley over the summer.

"As the games keep going on, we're getting a better understanding, " he added.

"Carlton is on fire at the moment, scoring goals for fun, so I'm just trying to chase him - he's got six now. It's good to have competition in the squad."