Grant Hanley has scored a combined total of 14 league goals in spells with Blackburn, Newcastle and Norwich

Norwich defender Grant Hanley says his first goal for 11 months was reward for work put in with the club's set-piece coach Allan Russell.

Scotland international Hanley put the Canaries ahead at Reading before Jeff Hendrick earned the Royals a point.

It was his first goal since he netted in a 2-1 Premier League win over Southampton in November 2021.

"It's long overdue. I've had a few chances this season where I could have got on the scoresheet," he said.

"We need to score more as defenders, we need to chip in, and we are working hard with Allan, the set-play coach, and the lads have full trust in him and the work we are doing."

Allan Russell was assistant first team coach at Aberdeen last season

Russell joined the Norwich staff over the summer, having previously been an attacking coach with the England team under Gareth Southgate and assistant coach at Aberdeen.

Asked by BBC Radio Norfolk about how much he is enjoying working with Russell, Hanley replied: "He's Scottish, so that's a good start.

"I've worked with a set-play coach for Scotland and it feels like that makes a big difference, and it does here as well.

"The lads are enjoying it and we're certain we'll get the benefits from it."

Norwich are second in the Championship, below Sheffield United on goal difference only, and now unbeaten in nine games.

Reading are in third place, just two points behind, and Hanley said: "It's not the worst result in the world to come to Reading on a Tuesday night and get a draw.

"Obviously, coming down from the Premier League, our goal is to get promoted and that means winning more often than not, and looking to get three points every game."

Dean Smith's side have six more games to play before the end of the month, but Hanley added: "It's better than training so (we'll) enjoy it."