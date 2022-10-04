Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin insists he has no plans to sell any top stars even if "big clubs" come calling in January, with North Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski's eight goals since signing in the summer already putting the 23-year-old on the radar of a number of clubs and 20-year-old midfielder Connor Barron reportedly tracked by Celtic, Brentford and Genk last season. (Press & Journal) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Scottish football is improving despite his side's comfortable 2-0 Champions League Group A victory over Rangers on Tuesday and does not feel there is a significant gulf between the top teams in Scotland and England. (The Scotsman) external-link

Centre-half Ben Davies, who made a rare Rangers start as they lost to his former club, Liverpool, on Tuesday, explained that his lack of action was a result of getting back up to speed after suffering a knock that meant he had a "broken" pre-season. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Celtic will face RB Leipzig in Group F of the Champions League looking for a first-ever win in Germany on Wednesday on what would have been former manager Jock Stein's 100th birthday and current boss Ange Postecoglou says he is not so much following in the footsteps of the man who led them to European Cup glory in 1967 but "standing on his shoulders". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Heart of Midlothian have dismissed hopes of being granted an extra tranche of tickets for next week's Europa Conference League match away to Fiorentina, despite their initial allocation being snapped up quickly as demand exceeded supply. (The Scotsman) external-link

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Lafferty will face St Johnstone at Rugby Park on Wednesday, even though he faces a minimum suspension of 10-games following a sectarian slur that could sideline the 35-year-old until January. (The Herald) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon could make his long-awaited comeback from the cruciate ligament damage suffered in November after overcoming a minor setback, but the Canada international will only feature against Kilmarnock on Wednesday if circumstances dictate. (The Herald) external-link

Dundee United striker Steven Fletcher and centre-half Charlie Mulgrew are deemed "touch and go" to be fit to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday. (The Courier) external-link