Cove Rangers' Mitch Megginson celebrates after making it 1-1

Cove Rangers came back from a goal down to beat Dundee at home as they recorded back-to-back Scottish Championship wins.

The away side took the lead through side-footed Max Anderson finish in the opening 10 minutes.

Mitch Megginson drew Jim MacIntyre's side level after the break before Connor Scully acrobatically gave them the lead.

Scully then scored an overhead kick for his side's third of the evening.