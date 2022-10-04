Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers are searching for their first SWPL Cup title

Holders Celtic will host Spartans in the Scottish Women's Premier League Cup quarter-finals.

Malky Thomson's Rangers side welcome Motherwell as they look for a maiden SWPL Cup after their first league title win last campaign.

Glasgow City make the short trip to face Glasgow Women, while Kilmarnock, the only SWPL2 side left in the tournament. host seven-time winners Hibernian.

All last-eight ties will be played on October 23.