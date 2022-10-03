Steve Bruce took his first management job with Sheffield United in 1998

Under-pressure West Brom boss Steve Bruce says he will keep "bashing away" to try and improve results, with his side 21st in the Championship table.

The Baggies have not won in their past six league games and were beaten 3-2 at home by Swansea City at the weekend.

They finished 10th last season after Bruce, 61, was appointed in February.

"Change is for other people to decide. All I can do is try and draw on my experience. I've had tough times before," he told BBC WM Sport.

"There's no doubt at all that it's a bit difficult at the moment. How do you get on with it? That's the most difficult part of the job - that's why you try never to get too carried away when it's going OK and now it's important that I'm not too far the other way.

"I've been here many times. You have to draw on a bit of experience and a bit of resilience and if you're going to do the job, you have to have a bit of that.

"Unless you are gifted like Pep (Guardiola) or Jurgen (Klopp), it's never easy for anybody."

Bruce, who began his managerial career at Sheffield United in 1998 and has also been in charge at Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic (twice), Crystal Palace and Sheffield Wednesday, has extensive experience in English football's second tier, having twice won promotion to the Premier League with both Birmingham City and Hull City.

But Albion have won only eight out of 30 matches since he replaced Valerien Ismael at The Hawthorns.

They have only one victory from 11 Championship games this term, although Bruce believes with a little more luck they could have won three or four more.

West Brom are away to Preston North End on Wednesday evening, followed by a home fixture against Luton Town on Saturday.

"Statistics tell you that over the last two-and-a-half years, results haven't been good enough for a club of this stature - but it happens," said Bruce.

"We've been (a goal) down inside 15 minutes eight times - it's totally ludicrous.

"I'm convinced we'll turn it round. Let's keep bashing away, defend better and see where we can go with it."