Watford

Jorge Cabezas Hurtado has scored four goals in 10 appearances in the 2022 Torneo Dimayor II

Watford have signed Colombian forward Jorge Cabezas Hurtado for an undisclosed fee on a six-year contract.

The 19-year-old will move to Vicarage Road from Colombian second-tier side Real Cartagena next summer.

Hurtado played for Colombia's under-19 side in this summer's Maurice Revello tournament in France.

He scored in their 2-1 group stage win over Japan and netted a penalty in a shoot-out victory over Comoros as his side finished fourth overall.

