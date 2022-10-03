Jorge Cabezas Hurtado: Watford agree six-year deal with young Colombian striker
Watford have signed Colombian forward Jorge Cabezas Hurtado for an undisclosed fee on a six-year contract.
The 19-year-old will move to Vicarage Road from Colombian second-tier side Real Cartagena next summer.
Hurtado played for Colombia's under-19 side in this summer's Maurice Revello tournament in France.
He scored in their 2-1 group stage win over Japan and netted a penalty in a shoot-out victory over Comoros as his side finished fourth overall.
