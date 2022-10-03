Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Liverpool v Rangers gossip

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst may switch to a 3-5-2 formation, with 18-year-old Leon King alongside Ben Davies and Connor Goldson, for the Champions League group game at Liverpool. (The Scotsman) external-link

Injured Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, a former Celtic youth player, is urging his deputy Kostas Tsimikas to ensure the Anfield club beat Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ex-Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart believes Liverpool look rattled and are ready to be taken on by Rangers. (Times, subscription required) external-link

Former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson expects Alfredo Morelos - not Antonio Colak - to lead the line against Liverpool. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers an unpredictable curiosity? From financial basket-case to glamour of Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Scotland as one of Europe's hottest places to scout for football talent before his side face Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Klopp is expecting "a proper fight, a real fight" from Rangers. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ex-Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Mohamed Salah could turn left-back Borna Barisic into Rangers' weak link against Liverpool. (Daily Record) external-link

Tuesday's other gossip

Celtic may be without Israel forward Liel Abada, 21, for their Champions League game against RB Leipzig, with the Jewish holy day due to begin on Tuesday. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers midfielder Tom Lawrence has suffered an injury setback and could be ruled out until the end of the year. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

VAR will arrive in Scotland in a matter of weeks as the new technology is being brought into the SPFL Premiership sooner than expected. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says Barrie McKay and Stephen Kingsley will be fit to face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League on Thursday despite being withdrawn in the second-half of Saturday's defeat to Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Ex-Celtic defender Christopher Jullien says he learned a lot from Ange Postecoglou despite a "complicated" relationship with the Australian head coach. (Scotsman) external-link

Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen has praised manager Steven Hammell for creating a more attacking philosophy compared to previous boss Graham Alexander. (Daily Record) external-link

Liverpool boss Klopp has described former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, 19, as "an outstanding talent" and says he is "really excited" about the Scotland Under-21 defender, who came through the Pittodrie youth ranks. (Daily Record) external-link