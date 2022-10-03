Last updated on .From the section England

Williamson captained England to a first major trophy since the 1966 men's World Cup

England captain Leah Williamson has been ruled out of the upcoming friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic after sustaining an injury during training.

"Williamson will leave the squad and return to Arsenal for rehabilitation," said the Football Association.

Nikita Parris and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been called up as replacements for Williamson and Lucy Parker.

Parker was hurt in West Ham's League Cup tie on Sunday.

Manchester United striker Alessia Russo also withdrew from the squad on Monday.

Manchester United forward Parris, who has 17 goals in 69 England appearances, and Arsenal centre-back Wubben-Moy, who has eight caps for the Lionesses, were both part of manager Sarina Wiegman's squad that won the Women's European Championship this summer.

The Lionesses take on world champions the USA on Friday at a sold-out Wembley before playing the Czech Republic at Brighton on 11 October.