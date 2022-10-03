Last updated on .From the section England

Williamson captained England to their first major trophy since the 1966 men's World Cup

Nikita Parris and Lotte Wubben-Moy have been called up by England because of injuries to captain Leah Williamson and Lucy Parker.

Williamson will be assessed before Friday's friendly against the United States after being injured in training.

Parker, who had received her first senior call-up, was hurt in West Ham's League Cup tie against London City Lionesses on Sunday.

The 23-year-old defender returns to West Ham to continue her recovery.

Manchester United striker Alessia Russo also withdrew from the squad on Monday..

Manchester United forward Parris, who has 17 goals in 69 England appearances, and Arsenal centre-back Wubben-Moy, who has eight caps for the Lionesses, were both part of Sarina Wiegman's squad that won the Women's European Championship this summer.

The Lionesses take on world champions the USA on Friday at a sold-out Wembley before playing the Czech Republic at Brighton on 11 October.