Close menu

James Maddison: Can Leicester playmaker force his way into England's World Cup squad?

Last updated on .From the section Leicestercomments23

James Maddison celebrating
Leicester signed James Maddison from Norwich in the summer of 2018 for about £20m

It may have been a difficult season so far for Leicester but James Maddison has been a starring light amid the gloom.

The midfielder once again shone in Monday's 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest, scoring two and setting up another to help lift the Foxes off the bottom of the table.

It means Harry Kane is the only other Englishman to have more goal involvements than the 25-year-old in the Premier League since the start of last season.

So with just seven weeks until the start of the World Cup, is Maddison hoping to make a late dash for Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar?

"That is an ambition of mine, it is a goal of mine," Maddison told Sky Sports. "An opportunity at that level is one I would desire and one I know I would make an impact at."

'I have been as confident as I have ever been'

Maddison's sole England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019.

The previous month he was pictured in a casino after pulling out of a squad for a Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic, with Southgate later saying Maddison will have learned there is "increased interest" in England players.

Since then he has seen the likes Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount establish themselves in the Three Lions squad ahead of him.

However Maddison's fine form could give Southgate something to think about.

Premier League goal involvements since start of 21-22 season - England players
PlayerGamesGoalsAssistsGoals & assists
Harry Kane45241034
James Maddison42171027
Ivan Toney4117724
Bukayo Saka46121123
Jarrod Bowen44131023
Raheem Sterling3716622
Mason Mount39111021
Phil Foden3614721

The former Norwich player has 17 goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances since the start of last season - more than Foden, Grealish and Mount.

Indeed his 14 goal involvements in his last 11 Premier League appearances going back to 11 May is bettered only by Manchester City's superstar striker Erling Haaland.

What makes that form all the more remarkable is that it has come playing in a team that has struggled for results so far this campaign.

"It has been a weird position because we have been bottom of the league but I have been as confident as I have ever been," said Maddison. "I don't remember over the past 12 months playing better and feeling better.

"I am not naive, I know there are top, top players in the forward areas but I have a self-belief I am a top player and can be in that category.

"I have to force my way in because the players at the big clubs are in and they are top. I think there could be a space for me, so I will keep working hard."

'Maddison can change the course of a game'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has endorsed Maddison's World Cup ambitions despite the intense competition in that area of the pitch.

"I would really hope there's a place for a player like that in a squad," said Rodgers. "Someone so talented and such a hard worker and such a team player.

"Phil Foden is an amazing talent. Mason Mount I really like. Jack Grealish is a different type, but this is a player who can come in and change the course of a game.

"If he wasn't starting a game, to have that on the bench to come into maybe a tight World Cup game is what a team like England needs."

'He has been a breath of fresh air'

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said there should be a place for Maddison in Southgate's squad based on his current form.

"There must be a place in the squad for him where you can pick from 26," said Carragher. "He has been a breath of fresh air in terms of his interviews, he shows his personality and is honest. I wish more players were like it in the past."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville added: "There has to be a plan B and if you need a goal in a knockout or need something from a set-piece, you want someone who can change a game. He is in the best form.

"I don't know any manager who has picked players on form so much [as Southgate]. James Maddison is in great form."

'Get Maddison on the plane' - how social reacted

Benjamin: Get James Maddison on the plane.

Agada: And Gareth Southgate will continually neglect James Maddison!?

Scott: Wish England had a creative midfielder… Oh wait!

Josh: James Maddison always so elegant in his interviews, speaks so well. A model professional, a leader and an inspiration to the younger generation. Loved his interview tonight, that performance and the way he talks about the game, would be a real asset in that England team.

Reiss: Maddison has to be on that plane to Qatar! There's no doubt about it. He looked a class above everyone else on that pitch tonight. His creativity would be vital for the England team.

Arjun: Maddison is cooking this season. Has to be in the England squad for Qatar.

Hays: Maddison to England is the direct no.10 they simply have nowhere else. Any competent manager would utilise him some way or another in their setup

Rob: He doesn't just go for me he starts! 4-3-3 with Rice holding with Maddison & Bellingham either side of him.

View more on twitter
View more on twitter
View more on twitter

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

How to follow Leicester on the BBC bannerLeicester banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by abc, today at 00:27

    Brentford fan.
    He's been our nemesis for a number of years ( personally almost went too far when he celebrated a little too close for comfort - how time heals)
    But he annoyingly always creates that moment

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 00:24

    Southgate knows his squad already and we all know what it will look like.....

  • Comment posted by Wigston FC, today at 00:23

    Absolutely on the plane and ready to start the first game!
    Reality though is that GS is manager and will find a reason not to pick him as he will claim others have been 'Loyal'.
    This will result in an early return from the WC for England just because GS is stubborn and wants to do it his way despite so many not playing or out of form
    New Manager required in the new year - Pep are you interested?

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 00:21

    It should read why should James Maddison force his way into an England squad full of amazing players being shackled and restrained by a useless butt munch.

  • Comment posted by VillaSteve, today at 00:20

    Has to be ahead of JWP for a world cup place, equally good at free kicks and has more flair, he'd be in my squad (probably not in Southgate's though).

  • Comment posted by Huggie, today at 00:20

    I'd fancy him as a centre back over Maguire

  • Comment posted by Public Elneny, today at 00:19

    Should make the squad for sure.
    But won't, you just know it'll be Mount hogging the majority of game time, with Grealish chucked on for the last 15 in a lazy attempt to turn things around after another insipid attacking performance has yielded nothing.

  • Comment posted by skank of the south, today at 00:19

    Maddison or Sterling - 100% Maddison but sOUThgate won't ditch one of his mates,

  • Comment posted by obvious rob, today at 00:18

    Will always be an Aberdeen hero for that stunning free kick winner against Rangers. All the best to him - hope he gets in the England team!

  • Comment posted by Jockney, today at 00:18

    Tragically Southgate won't change his mind as Maguire is the perfect evidence of.

    Still find it strange that carragher is allowed to have an opinion on anything after being filmed spitting at children ?

  • Comment posted by Solomon1, today at 00:18

    Southgate will not pick him. He deserved to be picked last season with 16 goals and 12 assists and still didn't get picked. Will only happen once Southgate gets sacked.

  • Comment posted by nelsonsclaret, today at 00:17

    He should do but he won’t do. Southgate doesn’t like him. Who knows why. Probably too busy picking his favourites to pick people on form

    • Reply posted by Keljac, today at 00:24

      Keljac replied:
      Yes indeed.So true he picks them because they play for the so called Top six.
      Maddison is far better than Mount.Plus his Team mate Harvey Barnes and Eze from Palace would be in my squad..It wont happen because they dont play for the fashionable clubs .We have no chance in the World cup.

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 00:17

    Keep him home great player doesn't want to ruin his reputation playing for England. His attacking flair would be suppressed by Southgate and he would turn into a robot. Cymru am byth

  • Comment posted by Elusive, today at 00:16

    If he's not on the plane then it's a travesty. Pick the guy, he DESERVES it, unlike quite a number who are either not in form, have shown no form for a long time or are not being picked for their club.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 00:14

    Definitely paying for pulling out of an England squad citing “illness “ then being spotted in a casino watching that very game a few years back !

    • Reply posted by Solomon1, today at 00:21

      Solomon1 replied:
      Of Course. Other incidents happened with Foden, mount and Grealish and because they play for bigger teams, cant be ignored. Il tell you why he hasnt been picked by Southgate.. Because southgate hates players with flair and confidence who strut their stuff.

  • Comment posted by spart, today at 00:13

    He scores goals and creates chances, no chance of southgate pixking him

  • Comment posted by Andrew JG_8921, today at 00:12

    Maybe he could be the replacement of Harry Maguire. Wouldn't mind James Maddison in the England squad.

  • Comment posted by Jay Bee, today at 00:09

    Southgate has very limited vision. No chance of winning with him in charge.

  • Comment posted by ahappyyak, today at 00:08

    Yes

  • Comment posted by Fletch, today at 00:05

    Southgate has managed it sofar

    • Reply posted by Ross, today at 00:16

      Ross replied:
      Southgate has managed from sofa.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport