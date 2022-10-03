Close menu

James Maddison: Can Leicester playmaker force his way into England's World Cup squad?

Leicester signed James Maddison from Norwich in the summer of 2018 for about £20m

It may have been a difficult season so far for Leicester but James Maddison has been a starring light amid the gloom.

The midfielder once again shone in Monday's 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest, scoring two and setting up another to help lift the Foxes off the bottom of the table.

It means Harry Kane is the only other Englishman to have more goal involvements than the 25-year-old in the Premier League since the start of last season.

So with just seven weeks until the start of the World Cup, is Maddison hoping to make a late dash for Gareth Southgate's squad for Qatar?

"That is an ambition of mine, it is a goal of mine," Maddison told Sky Sports. "An opportunity at that level is one I would desire and one I know I would make an impact at."

'I have been as confident as I have ever been'

Maddison's sole England cap came as a substitute against Montenegro in November 2019.

The previous month he was pictured in a casino after pulling out of a squad for a Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic, with Southgate later saying Maddison will have learned there is "increased interest" in England players.

Since then he has seen the likes Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount establish themselves in the Three Lions squad ahead of him.

However Maddison's fine form could give Southgate something to think about.

Premier League goal involvements since start of 21-22 season - England players
PlayerGamesGoalsAssistsGoals & assists
Harry Kane45241034
James Maddison42171027
Ivan Toney4117724
Bukayo Saka46121123
Jarrod Bowen44131023
Raheem Sterling3716622
Mason Mount39111021
Phil Foden3614721

The former Norwich player has 17 goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances since the start of last season - more than Foden, Grealish and Mount.

Indeed his 14 goal involvements in his last 11 Premier League appearances going back to 11 May is bettered only by Manchester City's superstar striker Erling Haaland.

What makes that form all the more remarkable is that it has come playing in a team that has struggled for results so far this campaign.

"It has been a weird position because we have been bottom of the league but I have been as confident as I have ever been," said Maddison. "I don't remember over the past 12 months playing better and feeling better.

"I am not naive, I know there are top, top players in the forward areas but I have a self-belief I am a top player and can be in that category.

"I have to force my way in because the players at the big clubs are in and they are top. I think there could be a space for me, so I will keep working hard."

'Maddison can change the course of a game'

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has endorsed Maddison's World Cup ambitions despite the intense competition in that area of the pitch.

"I would really hope there's a place for a player like that in a squad," said Rodgers. "Someone so talented and such a hard worker and such a team player.

"Phil Foden is an amazing talent. Mason Mount I really like. Jack Grealish is a different type, but this is a player who can come in and change the course of a game.

"If he wasn't starting a game, to have that on the bench to come into maybe a tight World Cup game is what a team like England needs."

'He has been a breath of fresh air'

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said there should be a place for Maddison in Southgate's squad based on his current form.

"There must be a place in the squad for him where you can pick from 26," said Carragher. "He has been a breath of fresh air in terms of his interviews, he shows his personality and is honest. I wish more players were like it in the past."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville added: "There has to be a plan B and if you need a goal in a knockout or need something from a set-piece, you want someone who can change a game. He is in the best form.

"I don't know any manager who has picked players on form so much [as Southgate]. James Maddison is in great form."

'Get Maddison on the plane' - how social reacted

Benjamin: Get James Maddison on the plane.

Agada: And Gareth Southgate will continually neglect James Maddison!?

Scott: Wish England had a creative midfielder… Oh wait!

Josh: James Maddison always so elegant in his interviews, speaks so well. A model professional, a leader and an inspiration to the younger generation. Loved his interview tonight, that performance and the way he talks about the game, would be a real asset in that England team.

Reiss: Maddison has to be on that plane to Qatar! There's no doubt about it. He looked a class above everyone else on that pitch tonight. His creativity would be vital for the England team.

Arjun: Maddison is cooking this season. Has to be in the England squad for Qatar.

Hays: Maddison to England is the direct no.10 they simply have nowhere else. Any competent manager would utilise him some way or another in their setup

Rob: He doesn't just go for me he starts! 4-3-3 with Rice holding with Maddison & Bellingham either side of him.

  • Comment posted by David Watts, today at 00:48

  • Comment posted by Ohbee, today at 00:48

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:47

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:43

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:42

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 00:41

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 00:40

  • Comment posted by whats all the fuss about, today at 00:39

    But can he defend? There’s a reason why Kane and Foden look like amateurs playing for England. Our Gareth sucks the life out of attacking play and entertainment.

  • Comment posted by silver333, today at 00:38

    Against Germany in the Nations league GS played the same players who had failed miserably and got England relegated. Why why why? It was the ideal opportunity to try new players, Toney for example. I can't see him doing any different come the WC. Afterall, we all know he's going in the right direction.

  • Comment posted by FFCteflon, today at 00:36

    No room on that plane, sorry. Slabhead takes a whole row of seats to fit his big slab. Don't want that getting lost now do we.

  • Comment posted by Kermit not the frog but one of the many others, today at 00:34

    It's been apparent for some time that England's pedestrian midfirld is too full of sideways passers who create very little so we cry out for someone like Maddison. Southgate clearly doesn't rate him, I think he was put off by JM's attitude in a squad a while back and his stubbornness won't allow him to re-assess the situation. Great shame, he is what we need right now.

  • Comment posted by Stevie23, today at 00:34

    If he goes he'll just be going for a holiday. Southgate won't pick him ahead of other midfielders who have done very little for England and expect him to play 7-2-1 with 3 centre backs, 2 defensive mids and 2 full backs like he usually does in major tournaments. Be good to see Maddison getting a chance but it just ain't gonna happen.

  • Comment posted by femilonge1, today at 00:32

    England have a clueless and spineless Manager in Gareth Southgate. Madison isn't going to Qatar as long as he's Manager.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 00:29

    James Madison is pure class. He's an exceptional talent. Harvey Barnes is class too. Both players should be in the squad but they get overlooked for some reason. I suspect Southgate views these players as players who cannot defend so they don't get picked. Southgate likes to play with 7 defensive outfield players so I struggle to see where Madison and Barnes would fit in.

  • Comment posted by doasyoulikey, today at 00:28

  • Comment posted by abc, today at 00:27

    Brentford fan.
    He's been our nemesis for a number of years ( personally almost went too far when he celebrated a little too close for comfort - how time heals)
    But he annoyingly always creates that moment

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 00:24

    Southgate knows his squad already and we all know what it will look like.....

  • Comment posted by Wigston FC, today at 00:23

    Absolutely on the plane and ready to start the first game!
    Reality though is that GS is manager and will find a reason not to pick him as he will claim others have been 'Loyal'.
    This will result in an early return from the WC for England just because GS is stubborn and wants to do it his way despite so many not playing or out of form
    New Manager required in the new year - Pep are you interested?

    • Reply posted by Its NOT Coming Home, today at 00:31

      Its NOT Coming Home replied:
      I’m loyal to Southgate, last few games have been great, Hungary at Wembley was a personal favourite. Pep ha, why would he be interested, he won’t be going to a ready made team full of the best players in the world.

  • Comment posted by VillaSteve, today at 00:20

    Has to be ahead of JWP for a world cup place, equally good at free kicks and has more flair, he'd be in my squad (probably not in Southgate's though).

