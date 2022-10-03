Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rahcel Rowe joined Reading in 2015 having played for Cardiff City and Swansea City

Women's World Cup play-off: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Midfielder Rachel Rowe say Wales will face exactly the team they wanted to as they aim for more history in Thursday's World Cup play-off.

Bosnia-Herzegovina will arrive in Cardiff 33 places below 30th-placed Wales in the world rankings.

Reaching this stage is historically Wales' best qualifying effort and Rowe said: "We've made history but we're not finished.

"We know we've got a good draw because obviously Bosnia are beatable."

The Reading player said she "nearly screamed the roof down" when Wales were drawn against Bosnia.

Rowe, 30, added: "I do not care who you play for, you'll look at a draw and want certain teams.

"A home fixture to start with against Bosnia, the lowest ranked team in the play-offs, is what we wanted."

In September Wales beat Greece 1-0 and a goalless home draw with Slovenia four days later secured second place in their group.

If Wales beat Bosnia-Herzegovina they will go to Switzerland on Tuesday, 11 October and if they also win that game, an inter-continental play-off in February is the likely next hurdle.

"I think it's the best draw we could get, apart from not being at home in the second game," added Rowe.

"Bosnia is our biggest game so far and I don't see it ending. It will put us in stead for the second game when there will be a quick turnaround."

She also believes reaching the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will do for the women's game in Wales what the nation's men have already inspired by qualifying for next month's World Cup in Qatar.

"A few of us have been part of it when we were only getting a couple of hundred fans to what it is now. The trajectory has been massive," said Rowe.

"Qualifying will keep the women's game growing and have a huge impact."

Wales' game against Bosnia-Herzegovina will see VAR used, as it will be for all the play-offs.