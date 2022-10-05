Women's World Cup qualifiers: How they work

Women's World Cup play-off: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST

Wales manager Gemma Grainger has urged her side to seize the chance to make history against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

They are preparing for the biggest game in their history, aiming to reach a major tournament for the first time.

Wales host Bosnia in Cardiff in front of a record crowd as they bid to reach the play-off final against Switzerland.

"This is the point we wanted to be at the start of this campaign, we would have given anything to be in this position," she told BBC Sport Wales.

Wales are set to play in front of a record crowd on Thursday at the Cardiff City Stadium, having sold more than 14,500 tickets.

Captain Sophie Ingle says the passionate home crowd gives her side a big boost.

"It is crazy to think it's our biggest game and our biggest crowd, it's amazing to think we've broken our record three times in this campaign," she said.

"It's unbelievable to be in this position, it's where we wanted to be and we have to focus on Bosnia before we look ahead.

"The crowd are massive for us, they create an incredible atmosphere and they push us on, they are really important for us."

Complicated play-off format

Wales are potentially three games away from the 2023 World Cup, due to the complicated nature of the play-offs.

A win over Bosnia, who are the lowest ranked side in the play-offs, would see Wales travel to Switzerland on Tuesday, 11 October, with the winners of that tie either advancing to the World Cup or a final play-off clash, the inter-confederation play-offs in New Zealand, in February.

The two best-ranked play-off final winners will secure places at the 2023 World Cup, with the other victorious side going into the inter-confederation play-offs.

The 10-team inter-confederation play-offs will also feature Chinese Taipei, Thailand, Cameroon, Senegal, Haiti, Panama, Chile, Paraguay, and Papua New Guinea.

Grainger says she is not frustrated to still be potentially three games from the World Cup, despite many arguing the World Cup play-offs are overly complicated.

"It's how you look at it, for us I think it is exciting. It is very unique to have to go through all these stages, it's knock-out football now and that should excite us," she said.

"It's almost win you stay, lose and you go home and that's the tournament feeling we haven't really had yet as a team."

Grainger is pleased that VAR will be used for the first time in World Cup qualifying for the play-off games.

"It's a huge positive for us," she said.

"If you think of this campaign we could talk about a few penalties we should have had. With the type of players we have I think it's going to be a positive.

"It's a great experience for us as well because at major tournaments VAR is going to be a part of it. As we've seen in the men's game you've got to manage all eventualities.

"We know the system is there to support both teams, and if we'd had it during the campaign I think we would have had some decisions that would have changed the results of games."

On paper Bosnia represent the best draw Wales could have got as the lowest ranked remaining side, but Grainger will not underestimate them.

"Everyone thinks Bosnia is a good draw and the facts are they are the lowest ranked team left and we've been drawn at home," Grainger said.

"But there are no easy play-off games and the biggest mistake we could make is to underestimate Bosnia."

Natasha Harding (left) has won 103 Wales caps, while Jess Fishlock (right) is Wales' most-capped player, having played 134 times for Wales

TEAM NEWS

Wales are boosted by the return of their most capped and important player, Jess Fishlock, who returns having just won the NWSL title with her club side OL Reign.

The midfielder injured her hamstring on Wales duty towards the end of their World Cup qualifying campaign last month and missed their final Group I games against Greece and Slovenia.

"Having Jess back is a huge boost for us. She's a winner, she brings a winning mentality to us," Grainger said.

"She brings all her experience. She's just won the league with her team and she brings that winning mentality back with her into our camp."

However, another of Wales' 100-cap club, Natasha Harding, misses the Bosnia and potentially Switzerland matches, after being left out of the squad for personal reasons.

Harding was available to play for her club side Aston Villa last weekend.

"Our stance on that is that we made that decision as the Football Association of Wales [FAW], in the best interests of Tash and the team and we are supporting her in every way and for personal reasons, that is why she is not with us," Grainger added.

"I think the statement about personal reasons says everything that it needs to, we have got to make the right decision for the individual and for the team and supporting that player, as we are currently, is our number one priority.

"That decision has been made in the best interests of the team and the player, with the FAW making that decision.

"Our number one priority with any player in the team is supporting them and that is what we are doing with Tash."

In the absence of Harding, Carrie Jones is liable to remain in the side as she forms a new-look front three with Ceri Holland and Kayleigh Green, with Fishlock resuming her midfield role.

Defender Rachel Rowe, 30, will win her 50th Wales cap if she, as expected, starts against Bosnia.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 1-0 Bosnia (World Cup qualifying, 7 June, 2018)