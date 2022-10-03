Premier League pictures: October's daily quizzes
From the section Premier League
Have you missed any of our daily Premier League picture quizzes? Find all of October's below and see if you can do them all.
- Take the latest daily quiz here
- Here are September's for you to have a go at
- And you can find ones from August here
3 October
Can you name the Premier League footballers?
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment