Jurgen Klopp is a better manager than Arsene Wenger was

Newcastle would be a better team with Ivan Toney playing up front

Pep Guardiola said James Ward-Prowse is the best free-kick taker in the world, but would he pick him in his starting XI?

Patrick Bamford would now be an England regular if Crystal Palace had only given him a chance when on loan in 2015

Diego Costa would still get in the Chelsea team

Arsenal: Charlene Smith, AFTV external-link

I give a lot of credit to Jurgen Klopp - he is obviously a great manager who wins trophies and league titles, and breaks football records. It was an excellent achievement to win the Premier League with Liverpool after 30 years.

However, Arsene Wenger is the best manager in the history of Arsenal - the club he managed for 22 years - he was awarded an OBE for his services in football and he developed countless young players. We cannot overestimate the work, belief and discipline that goes into leading a Premier League club to an unbeaten season - and 49 games undefeated.

Sure, Klopp won the Champions League, but Wenger has almost double the number of trophies, even if the Champions League was the one title to elude the former Gunners boss.

Wenger is football royalty, so I have to say he is the better manager.

Liverpool: Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap external-link

Revolutionaries are rare, but both Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger are exactly that. Leading a team to an undefeated season and three Premier League titles, there is no denying Wenger's game-changing influence.

If trophies are a mark of success, though, there is one thing that gives Klopp the edge: a Champions League title. Wenger took Arsenal to the final, but lifting a European trophy evaded him during his 22-year tenure.

Klopp achieved it in his third full season with a team unrecognisable from when he first took the reins. He followed this up with a 99-point league title-winning season. Talk about impact.

It's not the first time he's worked wonders either. He also guided Mainz to promotion for the first time and won the Bundesliga at Borussia Dortmund.

His ability to transform teams and man-management style are leadership lessons to us all, making him one of the very best.

Newcastle would be a better team with Toney playing up front

Newcastle: Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFC external-link

With Brentford on the horizon, that age-old question raises its head: should Newcastle have kept Ivan Toney?

There is an argument he wasn't given chances under Rafael Benitez, but was he good enough? Probably not, but you cannot ignore the fact he is pulling up trees in the Premier League for Brentford. Strong, fast, a finisher - all you need, although there are question marks over his attitude.

But would Newcastle be better with Toney up front? I'm not so sure.

In Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, I believe we have strikers who are ahead of Toney. I'm convinced Wilson - if fit - would have been picked for England instead of Toney and has previously proved he is THE back-up to Harry Kane.

So would you pay £40m for a third-choice striker? He's a talented player, but better off at Brentford. Good luck to him - just not on Saturday!

Brentford: Ian Westbrook, Beesotted external-link

Any side would be a better one with Ivan Toney up front - but hands off him, he's ours!

Newcastle had their chance to let Ivan lead the line after buying him from Northampton in 2015.

But for whatever reason, in three years at St James' Park - even though one was in the Championship - he was sent on loan six times and only made four substitute appearances for the Magpies, two in the Premier League and two in the League Cup.

So Ivan dropped down, made his name at Peterborough and then scored the goals to take Brentford and himself into the top flight, to which he easily adjusted.

Yet again at Bournemouth on Saturday, he proved he is not just a goalscorer - heading a Cherries corner off the line.

Newcastle's forward line of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak cost a combined £83m. At £5m, Ivan has proved far better value for Brentford.

Would Ward-Prowse ever make Guardiola's starting XI?

Southampton: Ray Hunt, In That Number external-link

Pep Guardiola is clearly a long time admirer of James Ward-Prowse for his all-round abilities, but I don't think he'd ever pick him.

Manchester City are enjoying a fruitful season once again, scoring 29 already. With the movement and distribution of Kevin de Bruyne and the imposing figure of target man Erling Haaland, City aren't exactly lacking ways to score.

One thing we can note, though - no free-kick goals.

I'd like to think Ward-Prowse could offer more than Kalvin Phillips and could create more ways to score, even in this City outfit.

As much as I love him, though, he wouldn't make this City squad.

Man City: Ger Deegan, Maine Road Ramble external-link

Ward-Prowse has certainly received high praise from Guardiola about his set-piece ability in the past, but I believe he may just be a touch short when it comes to being picked in a City starting XI.

Don't get me wrong, I think he is a really talented player and is as technically good as you'll see in England. But is that enough to break into this team?

It's not even a question of talent for Ward-Prowse. It's been clear to see for a number of years exactly what he gives a team with and without possession. His importance for Southampton is unquestioned. He has a defined role and is arguably the most consistent player at the club.

But would he get in ahead of Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Rodri for a start? That's the elite level you have to be at to play consistently for this team and manager - and then there's Ilkay Gundogan and Kalvin Phillips, who both possess similar qualities to Ward-Prowse and are constantly battling for a starting spot.

It would be a tough ask.

Bamford would now be an England regular if Palace had only given him a chance when on loan in 2015

Crystal Palace: Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak external-link

I agree, but not that it is the fault of Palace.

Bamford joined from Chelsea on a season-long loan in July 2015. This was his fourth loan spell from his parent club, but his first in the Premier League. He had a good pre-season behind him after arriving but he returned to Stamford Bridge just a few months later after Bamford himself - not Chelsea, not Palace - terminated the loan spell, which probably tells you everything you need to know about his time in south London.

He really did not show any signs that he would be a prolific striker in the Premier League - or Championship, come to that - and it became clear he did not show enough in training to encourage Alan Pardew to trust him with starts in the top flight ahead of the likes of Connor Wickham, Emmanuel Adebayor, Marouane Chamakh, Dwight Gayle and Frazier Campbell, who all played more games than Bamford.

If you ask Palace fans, I am sure most will agree we were glad to see the back of him. He really did not impress in any of his nine appearances for the club. Some loans just don't work out - and this was one of them.

Leeds: Jess Furness, Her Game Too external-link

Patrick Bamford is a quality striker and we've definitely missed him at Leeds throughout his unfortunate injury problems.

Last year, I was ecstatic when he made the England squad as he deserved it so much after his performances under Marcelo Bielsa.

It does make you think though whether he would have received his international call-up sooner if his former clubs had given him more playing time and therefore would now be a regular for the Three Lions.

I think so. The experience he would have received back then would have been invaluable. Fate works in mysterious ways though, and I can't help but think that if Bamford did have regular playing time for Crystal Palace back in 2015, he may not have even ended up at Elland Road.

At least I can say that Bamford got his call-up whilst banging them in for fun in a Leeds shirt.

Costa would still get in the Chelsea team

Chelsea: Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast external-link

Tempting as it is to relive the glory days of when a Chelsea striker last banged in goals for fun, it is doubtful the current Diego Costa would cut it.

Were it not for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring two strikers' finishes against Palace and AC Milan, a misty-eyed Blues supporter could have been forgiven for looking longingly at the Wolves bench on Saturday.

Even forgetting the tantrum Costa threw to force his exit from Stamford Bridge, which Chelsea fans wrote off as Costa being Costa, the Brazil striker is now 33 and was never super quick anyway.

At his peak, he would have doubtless dragged this team forward, but when a player has been released by his last two clubs the writing is on the wall. With Aubameyang firing and Armando Broja waiting, the game moves on leaving sentiment in its wake, much like Costa used to do to opposition defences.

Wolves: Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV external-link

Diego Costa actually looked fairly sharp against West Ham, which is encouraging. He played about 30 minutes, showed intelligence and managed his lack of match fitness well. Wolves definitely looked more threatening with him on the field, and his experience will only help in the dressing room.

However, he probably wouldn't make it into the Chelsea squad. They seem to be doing quite well without him. He does still have the footballing brain and experience to do well in the Premier League as long as he builds up his game time and gets match fit.

Wolves' striker injuries left them needing a goalscorer - with the only option being a free agent like Costa - and I like him. I think he will add excitement, steel and goals, which Wolves desperately need right now.

I can't wait to see him in action against Chelsea.

