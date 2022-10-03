Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Russo scored four goals during England's successful Euro 2022 campaign

Alessia Russo will miss England's October friendlies against the USA and the Czech Republic after withdrawing from the squad with a "small injury".

England confirmed Russo, who missed Manchester United's League Cup tie against Aston Villa on Saturday, would remain at her club to recover.

Sarina Wiegman's side take on world champions the USA on Friday at a sold-out Wembley before playing the Czech Republic on 11 October.

No replacement has been called up.

Russo has scored 10 goals in 15 appearances for England since making her senior debut in 2020.

The 23-year-old scored an audacious backheel as the Lionesses defeated Sweden to reach the final of the Women's European Championship, in which they were crowned champions after beating Germany 2-1.