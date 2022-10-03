Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal were knocked out of last season's Champions League by Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals

Arsenal will face eight-time winners and current holders Lyon in the Women's Champions League group stage.

Women's Super League (WSL) holders Chelsea will play Real Madrid, who knocked out Manchester City in qualifying, and last year's semi-finalists Paris St-Germain.

Arsenal, the only English team to win the competition, will also play Juventus and Zurich in Group C.

Last season's runners-up Barcelona play Bayern Munich, Rosengard and Benfica.

European debutants Roma are in a group with two-time winners Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague and St Polten.

Having regained the Champions League trophy with a 3-1 victory over Barcelona in last year's final, French league winners Lyon are the team to beat.

But Arsenal, who got as far as the quarter-finals last year, also have Italian champions Juventus to compete with if they are to reach the knockout rounds.

England's Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh will come up against compatriot Georgia Stanway as Barcelona face Bayern Munich, with the trio of Euro 2022 winners having moved away from the WSL - and left former club City - this summer.

Chelsea will be hoping to put last season's Champions League woes behind them as they missed out on knockout rounds after going out on a head-to-head goal difference tie-break with Juventus and Wolfsburg.

The group stage games will be played between 19 October and 22 December.

This season's final will take place at PSV Stadion in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on either 3 or 4 June 2023.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid, Vllaznia

Group B: Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague, St Polten, Roma

Group C: Lyon, Arsenal, Juventus, Zurich

Group D: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Rosengard, Benfica