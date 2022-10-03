Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal to face eight-time winners Lyon, while Chelsea meet Paris St-Germain
Arsenal will face eight-time winners and current holders Lyon in the Women's Champions League group stage.
Women's Super League champions Chelsea are in the same group as last season's semi-finalists Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid.
Arsenal, the only English team to win the competition, will also play Juventus and Zurich in Group C.
Last season's runners-up Barcelona will take on Bayern Munich, Rosengard and Benfica.
European debutants Roma are in a group with two-time winners Wolfsburg, Slavia Prague and St Polten.
More to follow.