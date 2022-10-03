Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Bobby Kamwa is a former member of the Leeds United academy

Burton Albion have signed former Leeds United forward Bobby Kamwa on a short-term contract.

The 22-year-old was released by Leeds at the end of last season without playing a senior game.

But he did make eight substitute appearances during a loan spell at Scottish club Dunfermline last term.

"He's got big potential, he plays with energy, he's strong and can play in different positions as well," Burton boss Dino Maamria told BBC Radio Derby.

"Hopefully, in January we'll try and keep him for the longer term."

Kamwa, who has trained with the Brewers for several weeks, will be available for their League One game at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday, subject to FA approval.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.