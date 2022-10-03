Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Gareth Ainsworth is approaching his 10th anniversary as Wycombe Wanderers boss

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth says his side are a match for any League One team despite a series of injury issues.

The Chairboys lost 1-0 at home to leaders Plymouth on Saturday, their third successive league defeat.

It left last season's play-off finalists 19th in the table, just two points above the bottom four.

"For once we're going to do it the wrong way round, usually we're flying at the top," Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Normally we have a hiccup around February or March, this time it's going to be the opposite way round and it's going to be a fun end to the season."

As well as Plymouth, Wycombe have also been beaten by Sheffield Wednesday and Derby - three teams all currently in the top eight.

But Ainsworth, who lost Matt Bloomfield from his backroom team last week when he became Colchester head coach, has no doubt about his side's capacity to mix it with the best.

"We created numerous chances against the top of the league (Plymouth) and our first-half performance blew them away, but we just didn't score the goals," he added.

"Hopefully we'll get some of these injuries back soon and be a stronger force in the upcoming games.

"Brandon Hanlon's out, D'Mani's (Mellor) out, David Wheeler's out, Garath McCleary's just back in the team - there's four players who would take these chances.

"Vokesy (Sam Vokes) was missed at the start of the season and he's getting fitness back [by playing now]."

Wycombe's next game is away to Oxford United on Saturday, followed by a home match against seventh-placed Peterborough United seven days later.

Ainsworth added: "Everyone gets injuries, every club and we've got to make sure we've got enough depth to compensate for this.

"We can match any team and once we get the squad back, we'll be looking forward to climbing the league."