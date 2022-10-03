Craig Bellamy won 78 Wales caps in a career which included spells with Cardiff, Norwich, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle

Craig Bellamy has appeared to rule himself out of contention to take over as manager at former club Cardiff City.

The Burnley assistant says he is happy in his current role and has no desire to make the step-up to management.

The former Wales captain had been linked to the job after Steve Morison was sacked last month.

Speaking to The Central Club podcast external-link , Bellamy said: "The more I've looked at it - and not just Cardiff - I'm not interested in being a manager."

Bellamy, 43, made 91 appearances in three seasons for his hometown club in two separate spells.

After his retirement he coached in the club's academy before stepping down in 2019 amid an investigation into bullying. Bellamy subsequently apologised for any offence caused during his time but was not subject to any disciplinary proceedings.

He has previously been tipped to become a future Cardiff manager and has been among the names mentioned by bookmakers to replace Morison.

However, he has stressed he is content working under former Manchester City teammate Vincent Kompany at Burnley, having also worked with the Belgian at Anderlecht.

He said: "I like being out on the pitch every day. Being a manager sometimes doesn't give you that because you have to deal with the board level. I've seen what [Vincent Kompany] has done closely and he can multi-task really well.

"I know my role and I like my role. When I see how good he is, I don't feel like I could get to where he is.

"If I was under a manager and felt I could offer more and felt I could do better than what he is doing, I may have looked at a different avenue and thought maybe I need to go on my own.

"But because I am with someone who is teaching me so much and I'm surrounded by other people where I'm learning so much from, this is what I need and where I want to be with the people I want to be with."

Bellamy was back at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday as part of the Burnley coaching team that saw their side concede a second-half equaliser in Mark Hudson's first game as interim Cardiff boss.

Hudson is expected to be given time in the role following Morison's exit, a departure that Bellamy says he was surprised at.

"He was given the role and did a good job, he got them away from the relegation zone because it wasn't looking good for a period," he said. "Now I look at the summer and the overhaul - he brought in 17 new players, a lot of players went, the wage bill went down, but when you bring in 17 new players it's going to take time.

"I've watched Cardiff a lot this year…and they are not far away. They could be on way different points to where they are now.

"It's still early days so why would you allow someone to make 17 signings, a change of playing style as well, then after 10 games, six weeks of the season, suddenly feel it's not for him, or he's not for you anymore? I was surprised.

"Maybe they have a plan, maybe they have a card up their sleeve - and if they do, good luck to them - but at this moment it left me surprised."

Bellamy has also cast doubt that some of the other names being linked to the role - including fellow boyhood Bluebird, current Luton manager Nathan Jones - would be willing to take the job.

"There are other people out there, so who knows," he added. "I hope they get it right. We want to get promoted but I want to see Cardiff do well."