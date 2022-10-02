Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder, with the club 22nd in the Championship.

Boro have won only two of their 11 league games this season, with Wilder's last game being a 1-0 defeat at bottom club Coventry City on Saturday.

Wilder, 55, had only been in charge for 11 months after replacing Neil Warnock.

Goalkeeping coach Leo Percovich has been placed in temporary charge, along with coaches Craig Liddle, Lee Cattermole and Mark Tinkler.

Their first match in charge will be Wednesday's home game against Birmingham City.

Wilder won 18 of his 45 matches as boss at the Riverside, and saw his side just miss out on the play-offs last season after finishing seventh in the table. Boro also enjoyed famous FA Cup successes over both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

But Wilder, who led Sheffield United to the Premier League in 2019, was expected to lead a promotion challenge back to the top flight this season, but it has not materialised.

Instead, the Teesside club are in the bottom three and already 13 points behind Norwich City in the second automatic promotion spot.

