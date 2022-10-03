Sam Cosgrove's goal ensured Plymouth Argyle registered a seventh win in their past nine League One matches

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says his side's 1-0 victory at Wycombe Wanderers was the "most pleasing win of the season".

Sam Cosgrove's early penalty proved crucial as the Pilgrims stayed top of League One.

Schumacher made a number of changes to counter the hosts' physical style.

"I lost my rag last year, I was getting involved with the fourth official, moaning about time wasting, moaning about the antics that go on," he said.

"But it's part and parcel of the game, so I learned from that, as if I'm calm and the coaching staff are calm then the players will be.

"That was part of our thinking, not to get involved in anything and let the lads go and play the game, and they did and they played it brilliantly. And for me it's the most pleasing win of the season," he told BBC Radio Devon.

The Pilgrims were beaten 2-0 at Adams Park in April - the second game in a five-match winless run to end last season that ultimately cost Schumacher's side a place in the League One play-offs.

The Argyle manager said that defeat had rankled with him and he had been preparing for Saturday's meeting since then.

"That's probably been a plan that's been in my mind since April when we were here last when I felt we were a bit naïve trying to play our normal style of football against these, who are so hard to play against at home," said Schumacher.

"But I learned from it, came up with a plan this week, spoke to the players about the plan, the players gave us the answers of what they learned from last year and we've put a team out there that we felt could compete against Wycombe physically. Thankfully we showed one bit of quality to score a goal and it's a brilliant win."

He added: "Playing people out of position, we trust them to go on and do their jobs and they trust us that the message that we're trying to give them is coming from the right place.

"This game has been in my mind for so long and I asked them [the players] on Thursday morning 'what did we learn?' They came up with all the answers, pretty much what I was thinking.

"It also makes us realise as coaching staff that we've got an intelligent group of players that understand there's different ways to win a game.

"We made loads of changes after having probably our best performance at home to Ipswich, and picked a team that we felt could compete and they competed brilliantly and won the game. I'm just delighted."