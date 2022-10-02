Last updated on .From the section Football

Jay Giles (left) and Jersey boss Martin Cassidy celebrate after the final whistle

Jersey's match-winner Jay Giles said he was "buzzing" after keeping the islanders in the Uefa Regions' Cup.

The left-back scored a 94th-minute free-kick to seal a 2-1 win over German side Bavaria to keep alive their hopes of progressing to the final stages.

Jersey are representing England in Uefa's amateur equivalent of the European Championships.

"Everyone's buzzing, I think more so to keep ourselves in with a fighting chance in this competition," he said.

"We were unlucky on Thursday so we knew we had to go out and get a win, and to do it in that fashion was obviously brilliant," he added to BBC Radio Jersey.

Having lost 1-0 to the Italian region of Lazio in their opening group game in the intermediate round of the competition, Jersey looked to be going out after Martin Mayer had cancelled out Ruben Mendes' spectacular opening goal for the islanders.

But Giles' free-kick means Jersey are a point behind the Italian hosts and level with the Germans ahead of a final game against bottom side North Macedonia on Wednesday.

Victory in that game could see Jersey progress to the finals should Lazio fail to beat Bavaria.

"I'm so proud of every single one of them, they deserved that win," added Jersey manager Martin Cassidy.

"It's a massive effort. We're a small island with a small group of players to pick from, and to have the quality we showed, everyone back home deserves a lot of credit to get these players where they are.

"I'm the island manager, but they've come through a fantastic pathway in Jersey and we've taken on a fantastic side like Germany and just showed we can match them and were better than them."

Jersey qualified to represent England in the tournament after winning the FA Inter-League Cup in May 2021.