Premier League
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1Aston VillaAston Villa1

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Emmanuel Dennis scores his first goal for hosts

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Emmanuel Dennis scores
Emmanuel Dennis scored his first Forest goal since his £20m move from Watford in August

Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a hard-fought draw against Aston Villa.

The result ends a sequence of five consecutive defeats for Steve Cooper's side, who move up to 19th in the table, a point above Leicester and four behind Villa who remain 16th.

Roared on by a vociferous City Ground crowd, Emmanuel Dennis gave the hosts the perfect start, capitalising on some poor marking to head in Morgan Gibbs-White's free-kick after drifting across the front of a static Villa defence.

However, Ashley Young levelled seven minutes later with a superb effort from 25 yards that flew into the bottom left corner.

It was Young's first goal for Villa since 2011 - when he was in his first spell at the club - and it was the only notable moment of attacking inspiration from two sides that otherwise struggled creatively in the final third.

Steven Gerrard's team had an Ollie Watkins effort correctly ruled out for offside and appeals for a penalty waved away when Forest captain Ryan Yates appeared to catch Ezri Konsa, too often their final ball or shot lacked the precision to trouble home goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Forest claim welcome point as Villa left frustrated

While Cooper would have wanted to celebrate his new contract at the City Ground with a victory, he will be able to take plenty of satisfaction from seeing his team arrest a damaging run of results that saw his future at the club questioned.

With Filippo Giraldi having recently been installed as sporting director to put the structures in place to help Forest compete in the top flight again, Cooper's first job was to end a dismal run that had seen them concede 18 goals in 450 minutes of football.

Having made five changes to his starting XI from the 4-0 humbling at fellow strugglers Leicester, he was rewarded with a performance that offered more solidity and was brimming with application.

When Villa threatened to carve them open, there was always a retreating Forest defender on hand with Yates' superb intervention preventing Ollie Watkins from tapping in at the far post.

Meanwhile, Villa will be frustrated. John McGinn, Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia were all included in Gerrard's starting XI but none were able to deliver a telling moment for their side.

A well-worked early corner routine that saw McGinn scuff his shot into a posse of a defenders was in keeping with what was to follow for the visitors.

Villa enjoyed plenty of possession but lacked potency once they approached the Forest penalty area, with just two of their 12 efforts on goal on target.

Player of the match

DennisEmmanuel Dennis

with an average of 8.06

Nottingham Forest

  1. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    8.06

  2. Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    6.29

  3. Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    6.27

  4. Squad number22Player nameYates
    Average rating

    6.19

  5. Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.98

  6. Squad number1Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    5.97

  7. Squad number15Player nameToffolo
    Average rating

    5.94

  8. Squad number14Player nameO'Brien
    Average rating

    5.85

  9. Squad number21Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    5.80

  10. Squad number16Player nameSurridge
    Average rating

    5.79

  11. Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    5.76

  12. Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    5.73

  13. Squad number3Player nameS Cook
    Average rating

    5.66

  14. Squad number10Player nameGibbs-White
    Average rating

    4.95

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    5.62

  2. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    4.90

  3. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    4.72

  4. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    4.66

  5. Squad number35Player nameArcher
    Average rating

    4.52

  6. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    4.36

  7. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.30

  8. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    4.29

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.18

  10. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    4.14

  11. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    3.88

  12. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    3.77

  13. Squad number9Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    3.76

  14. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    3.70

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Henderson
  • 24AurierBooked at 18minsSubstituted forN Williamsat 58'minutes
  • 3S CookBooked at 27mins
  • 26McKenna
  • 15Toffolo
  • 23Freuler
  • 22YatesBooked at 82mins
  • 21Kouyaté
  • 20Johnson
  • 25DennisSubstituted forSurridgeat 71'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forO'Brienat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Worrall
  • 5Mangala
  • 7N Williams
  • 9Awoniyi
  • 11Lingard
  • 13Hennessey
  • 14O'Brien
  • 16Surridge
  • 30Boly

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4KonsaBooked at 45mins
  • 5Mings
  • 18Young
  • 7McGinnBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDendonckerat 77'minutes
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J RamseyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forArcherat 81'minutes
  • 10Buendía
  • 11Watkins
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forIngsat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 9Ings
  • 16Chambers
  • 19Nakamba
  • 20Bednarek
  • 25Olsen
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 35Archer
  • 52Bogarde
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
29,208

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home6
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Matty Cash (Aston Villa).

  4. Post update

    Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).

  6. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Lewis O'Brien replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Surridge.

  10. Post update

    Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  13. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces Jacob Ramsey.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).

  19. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Comments

Join the conversation

378 comments

  • Comment posted by JonnyP, today at 21:59

    Poor game from two poor teams. Sorry Forest and Villa fans but you both have that whiff of relegation wafting around you.

    • Reply posted by chewytoffee, today at 22:18

      chewytoffee replied:
      PL is ruthless.
      If you waste money, you go down.
      We nearly did last season.
      Both of these clubs have.

  • Comment posted by Villan for life, today at 22:04

    That's enough. Gerrard has proved he isn't upto the job. Villa couldn't beat 10 man Leeds and couldn't beat the bottom team in Forest. Needs to go sooner the better. Purslow needs to realise his experiment hasn't worked.

    • Reply posted by Adam, today at 22:06

      Adam replied:
      Steve Bruce is available….🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 22:01

    Why does Gerrard have to keep spitting,is it Liverpool thing, Carragher likes spitting.

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 22:04

      Eloy replied:
      Yawn

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 21:58

    People paid money to go and watch that rubbish

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:08

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Exactly, these 'people' should have invested the money in high quality dividend paying shares instead. 😁

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 22:00

    Villa are so dreadful to watch. They deserve to go down if Gerrard sticks. Sucking the soul out of that team.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 22:02

      Jimmy replied:
      Sucking the soul out of every game they play in.

  • Comment posted by munchinflapjack, today at 22:03

    As a neutral watching that game that Was Awful !!

    • Reply posted by Reasoningwithidiocy, today at 22:29

      Reasoningwithidiocy replied:
      As a fan it was even worse

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 22:00

    Two teams that were once at the pinnacle of European football, now reduced to playing out a bore draw on a cold Monday night in October.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:10

      Pandemania replied:
      I mean this is what a war of attrition looks like. I enjoyed it but not as much as I could have

  • Comment posted by Ubergribbler, today at 22:02

    Gerrard remains overrated and arrogant

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 22:31

      Dad replied:
      So i take it the 7-2 has no chance of being repeated this season

  • Comment posted by Did I Say That, today at 22:05

    I was expecting Villa to be moving into 5th gear and travelling higher up the table since Gerrards arrival, but we're in reverse mode and lifeless on the pitch. We really are poor and Watkins and Ings are never going to score more than 1 goal every 10 games (if we're lucky)

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:48

      Sport Report replied:
      The Liz Truss of football management?

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:01

    Does Coutinho still play for Villa? I have wondered this several times this season.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 22:04

      Mate replied:
      Yeah hes part time

  • Comment posted by Thorin, today at 22:02

    Both teams are terrible

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:11

      Pandemania replied:
      Gerrard is very poor at this level in my view

  • Comment posted by Pete_B, today at 21:58

    Based on that display, both teams will do well to avoid relegation this season.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 22:34

      margaret replied:
      Brendan Rodgers to replace Gerrard please

  • Comment posted by MEGS, today at 22:02

    Poor game poor teams, poor advert for the premier league.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 23:03

      Sport Report replied:
      Could be a really good relegation battle this year. A lot of teams competing for those 3 places.

  • Comment posted by Essjay, today at 22:02

    Gerrard is a younger version of Steve Bruce.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:49

      Sport Report replied:
      Steve Bruce doesn't deserve that

  • Comment posted by DaiBando, today at 21:59

    Time to get rid of Gerrard - not up to it.

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 22:02

      Eloy replied:
      Gerrard will replace Klopp.

  • Comment posted by The Poison Pixie, today at 22:02

    Gerrard continuing to show just how far out of his depth he is in the Premier League, he might well be sacked in the morning.

    #GerrardOut

    • Reply posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 22:16

      LondonsFinestClub replied:
      HYS is really a sack someone forum

  • Comment posted by TooMuchFluxx, today at 22:02

    What a dreadful game of football to watch

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:01

    Looks like someone forget to tell these two teams that they are in the entertainment business, so perhaps they should have entertained, a little?

    • Reply posted by Peter , today at 22:24

      Peter replied:
      The way the PL is set up i.e. a team will do whatever it takes to stay in as money is almost everything then a draw is better than a loss. I agree that playing more expansively might achieve a win but the bias in favour of the top half dozen clubs grossly distorts the PL. So teams grasp for every point. Newcastle now have the riches of oilfields - the new 'old' kid to challenge the top group.

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 22:02