Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1.
Nottingham Forest moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a hard-fought draw against Aston Villa.
The result ends a sequence of five consecutive defeats for Steve Cooper's side, who move up to 19th in the table, a point above Leicester and four behind Villa who remain 16th.
Roared on by a vociferous City Ground crowd, Emmanuel Dennis gave the hosts the perfect start, capitalising on some poor marking to head in Morgan Gibbs-White's free-kick after drifting across the front of a static Villa defence.
However, Ashley Young levelled seven minutes later with a superb effort from 25 yards that flew into the bottom left corner.
It was Young's first goal for Villa since 2011 - when he was in his first spell at the club - and it was the only notable moment of attacking inspiration from two sides that otherwise struggled creatively in the final third.
Steven Gerrard's team had an Ollie Watkins effort correctly ruled out for offside and appeals for a penalty waved away when Forest captain Ryan Yates appeared to catch Ezri Konsa, too often their final ball or shot lacked the precision to trouble home goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
- Reaction to Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
- Head to our Nottingham Forest page
- Go straight to all the best Aston Villa content
Forest claim welcome point as Villa left frustrated
While Cooper would have wanted to celebrate his new contract at the City Ground with a victory, he will be able to take plenty of satisfaction from seeing his team arrest a damaging run of results that saw his future at the club questioned.
With Filippo Giraldi having recently been installed as sporting director to put the structures in place to help Forest compete in the top flight again, Cooper's first job was to end a dismal run that had seen them concede 18 goals in 450 minutes of football.
Having made five changes to his starting XI from the 4-0 humbling at fellow strugglers Leicester, he was rewarded with a performance that offered more solidity and was brimming with application.
When Villa threatened to carve them open, there was always a retreating Forest defender on hand with Yates' superb intervention preventing Ollie Watkins from tapping in at the far post.
Meanwhile, Villa will be frustrated. John McGinn, Philippe Coutinho and Emiliano Buendia were all included in Gerrard's starting XI but none were able to deliver a telling moment for their side.
A well-worked early corner routine that saw McGinn scuff his shot into a posse of a defenders was in keeping with what was to follow for the visitors.
Villa enjoyed plenty of possession but lacked potency once they approached the Forest penalty area, with just two of their 12 efforts on goal on target.
Player of the match
DennisEmmanuel Dennis
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
8.06
- Squad number26Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number22Player nameYatesAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.98
- Squad number1Player nameHendersonAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number15Player nameToffoloAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number14Player nameO'BrienAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number21Player nameKouyatéAverage rating
5.80
- Squad number16Player nameSurridgeAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
5.76
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number3Player nameS CookAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number10Player nameGibbs-WhiteAverage rating
4.95
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
5.62
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
4.66
- Squad number35Player nameArcherAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
4.30
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
4.29
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
3.88
- Squad number32Player nameDendonckerAverage rating
3.77
- Squad number9Player nameIngsAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number23Player namePhilippe CoutinhoAverage rating
3.70
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Henderson
- 24AurierBooked at 18minsSubstituted forN Williamsat 58'minutes
- 3S CookBooked at 27mins
- 26McKenna
- 15Toffolo
- 23Freuler
- 22YatesBooked at 82mins
- 21Kouyaté
- 20Johnson
- 25DennisSubstituted forSurridgeat 71'minutes
- 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forO'Brienat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Worrall
- 5Mangala
- 7N Williams
- 9Awoniyi
- 11Lingard
- 13Hennessey
- 14O'Brien
- 16Surridge
- 30Boly
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4KonsaBooked at 45mins
- 5Mings
- 18Young
- 7McGinnBooked at 50minsSubstituted forDendonckerat 77'minutes
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 41J RamseyBooked at 75minsSubstituted forArcherat 81'minutes
- 10Buendía
- 11Watkins
- 23CoutinhoSubstituted forIngsat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 9Ings
- 16Chambers
- 19Nakamba
- 20Bednarek
- 25Olsen
- 32Dendoncker
- 35Archer
- 52Bogarde
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 29,208
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Aston Villa 1.
Post update
Foul by Matty Cash (Aston Villa).
Post update
Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa).
Post update
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Lewis O'Brien replaces Morgan Gibbs-White.
Post update
Hand ball by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Morgan Gibbs-White (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Surridge.
Post update
Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
Post update
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest).
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Cameron Archer replaces Jacob Ramsey.
Post update
Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).
Post update
Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
#GerrardOut