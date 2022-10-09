Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper signed a new deal until 2025 this week

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the visit of Aston Villa.

Emmanuel Dennis and Serge Aurier are among those pushing for recalls, while Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards are long-term absentees.

Aston Villa defenders Matty Cash and Callum Chambers are back in training, although Leon Bailey is a doubt after sustaining a minor muscle issue.

Ludwig Augustinsson faces three weeks out with a hamstring injury, while Lucas Digne remains unavailable.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said after his side's defeat at Leicester that "where we've fallen short is that we're not a team", which is a worry. I always thought it was going to be tremendously difficult to go out and build a new team that could compete in the Premier League.

It's hard to gauge where Aston Villa are at, after seeing them unable to break down a Leeds side that played with 10 men for almost the entire second half.

There are a few disgruntled Villa fans who think their side haven't made the progress they would have liked under Gerrard. Philippe Coutinho has been a let-down this season, and overall they are quite workmanlike, even when they get a positive result.

I fancy Villa here, though. I think Forest's confidence is at a low ebb and they are far too open at the back to hold out for 90 minutes - I'm going with Coutinho to come good, and get the winner. He probably won't start now.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first league meeting between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa since the latter's 3-1 away win in 2019 in the Championship. The other game that season was a 5-5 draw at Villa Park.

Nottingham Forest have won just one of the 10 Premier League meetings. The referee for that victory, away in 1994, was Keith Cooper - father of current Forest manager Steve.

Forest won only one of their past 14 matches against Villa in all competitions, a 2-1 home victory in the Championship in February 2017.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have suffered five league defeats in a row in a season for the first time since January 2004.

They could lose more than six of their opening nine league fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since 1913 in the second tier.

Forest can equal the club Premier League record of six consecutive defeats, set from August to September 1992.

They could also emulate the Premier League record of conceding at least three goals in five successive matches, done by Sunderland in 2005 and Leeds United last season.

Forest have faced the most shots (136) and most shots on target (56) in the Premier League this season prior to the latest round of matches.

Forest's tally of 21 goals conceded after eight league matches this season is a top-flight club record.

They have let in a league-high nine goals from outside the penalty area in this campaign.

Forest have conceded at least once from outside the box in each of their last six matches, the longest such run by any team in Premier League history.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have earned five points from their past three league games, as they did in their previous nine.

Villa have kept clean sheets in successive Premier League fixtures after a run of 11 without one.

Their draw at Leeds United on Sunday ended a run of four away defeats.

However, Villa have lost three of their last four Premier League games against newly promoted clubs, including against Bournemouth this season.

Villa's last eight Premier League goals were scored by eight different players.

Philippe Coutinho has scored one goal and made no assists in his last 19 Premier League appearances.

