Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid1OsasunaOsasuna1

Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna: Champions held to end winning run

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema's missed penalty saw Real drop points for the first time this season

Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped points for the first time this season when they were held by 10-man Osasuna at the Bernabeu.

Benzema smashed his spot-kick against the crossbar in the 80th minute as Real failed to continue their winning start to the defence of their title.

Vinicius Junior gave the hosts the lead before Kike Garcia equalised.

Osasuna were reduced to 10 men when David Garcia was sent off for the foul on Benzema which led to the penalty.

Garcia was sent off after a VAR review for a push on the France striker as he was the last defender, but Benzema could not capitalise.

He had the ball in the net moments later, but was adjudged to be marginally offside as Osasuna claimed a point at the Bernabeu for the second time in as many seasons.

Madrid are level on points with rivals Barcelona but remain top of La Liga's table on goal difference.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forMarianoat 86'minutes
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 23MendySubstituted forMilitãoat 74'minutes
  • 19CeballosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 53'minutes
  • 18TchouaméniSubstituted forValverdeat 53'minutes
  • 8KroosSubstituted forAsensioat 74'minutes
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Odriozola
  • 24Mariano
  • 30Cañizares
  • 38Piñeiro

Osasuna

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal MirallesSubstituted forHernándezat 82'minutes
  • 4García
  • 5GarcíaBooked at 78mins
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 7MoncayolaSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes
  • 6Torró
  • 8BrasanacSubstituted forOrozat 69'minutes
  • 16Gómez Bardonado
  • 18KikeBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBudimirat 82'minutes
  • 12EzzalzouliBooked at 47minsSubstituted forPeñaat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Torres
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 13Pérez
  • 14García
  • 15Peña
  • 17Budimir
  • 19Ibáñez
  • 20Sánchez
  • 22Oroz
  • 23Hernández
  • 25Fernández
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Attendance:
55,410

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Osasuna 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Osasuna 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Valverde with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga tries a through ball, but Mariano Díaz is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Moi Gómez (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Budimir with a headed pass.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  11. Post update

    Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Peña (Osasuna).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Daniel Carvajal.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Manu Sánchez replaces Jon Moncayola.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Aridane Hernández replaces Nacho Vidal.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 2nd October 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona76101911819
2Real Madrid76101871119
3Ath Bilbao75111641216
4Real Betis7502105515
5Atl Madrid7412126613
6Osasuna741286213
7Real Sociedad74121211113
8Villarreal7331102812
9Valencia7313127510
10Celta Vigo7313913-410
11Mallorca722368-28
12Rayo Vallecano621378-17
13Girona72141012-27
14Getafe7214815-77
15Real Valladolid7214613-77
16Espanyol7124914-55
17Sevilla7124713-65
18Almería7115411-74
19Cádiz7115114-134
20Elche6015216-141
View full Spanish La Liga table

