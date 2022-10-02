Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Osasuna 1.
Karim Benzema missed a late penalty as Real Madrid dropped points for the first time this season when they were held by 10-man Osasuna at the Bernabeu.
Benzema smashed his spot-kick against the crossbar in the 80th minute as Real failed to continue their winning start to the defence of their title.
Vinicius Junior gave the hosts the lead before Kike Garcia equalised.
Osasuna were reduced to 10 men when David Garcia was sent off for the foul on Benzema which led to the penalty.
Garcia was sent off after a VAR review for a push on the France striker as he was the last defender, but Benzema could not capitalise.
He had the ball in the net moments later, but was adjudged to be marginally offside as Osasuna claimed a point at the Bernabeu for the second time in as many seasons.
Madrid are level on points with rivals Barcelona but remain top of La Liga's table on goal difference.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forMarianoat 86'minutes
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 23MendySubstituted forMilitãoat 74'minutes
- 19CeballosBooked at 45minsSubstituted forCamavingaat 53'minutes
- 18TchouaméniSubstituted forValverdeat 53'minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forAsensioat 74'minutes
- 21Rodrygo
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 12Camavinga
- 15Valverde
- 16Odriozola
- 24Mariano
- 30Cañizares
- 38Piñeiro
Osasuna
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal MirallesSubstituted forHernándezat 82'minutes
- 4García
- 5GarcíaBooked at 78mins
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 7MoncayolaSubstituted forSánchezat 82'minutes
- 6Torró
- 8BrasanacSubstituted forOrozat 69'minutes
- 16Gómez Bardonado
- 18KikeBooked at 78minsSubstituted forBudimirat 82'minutes
- 12EzzalzouliBooked at 47minsSubstituted forPeñaat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Torres
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 13Pérez
- 14García
- 15Peña
- 17Budimir
- 19Ibáñez
- 20Sánchez
- 22Oroz
- 23Hernández
- 25Fernández
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 55,410
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Osasuna 1.
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lucas Torró (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrygo with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Federico Valverde with a cross.
Offside, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga tries a through ball, but Mariano Díaz is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Moi Gómez (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ante Budimir with a headed pass.
Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).
Post update
Aimar Oroz (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rubén Peña (Osasuna).
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.
Attempt blocked. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Mariano Díaz replaces Daniel Carvajal.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
Attempt blocked. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Substitution, Osasuna. Manu Sánchez replaces Jon Moncayola.
Substitution, Osasuna. Aridane Hernández replaces Nacho Vidal.
