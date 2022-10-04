Giorgos Giakoumakis is available for Celtic, but Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liel Abada miss out

Champions League: Leipzig v Celtic Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Wednesday, 5 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic will be without centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers for Wednesday's crucial Champions League Group F meeting with RB Leipzig.

The American defender has not recovered from a recent problem which ruled him out of Celtic's last two matches.

Winger Liel Abada has not travelled with the squad due to his observance of Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

"It doesn't change the way we play," says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

"But they all have their own strengths and different ways of contributing to the team.

"But from our perspective, the structure stays the same. [Carter-Vickers] He's been out for a few games now. Our concentration has been on the guys ready and fit to go.

Postecoglou said the defender is "not far away" from a return.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose was complementary of Celtic's style of play, and believes it will be "very difficult" for his side to qualify if they lose on Wednesday, having failed to take a point so far.

"Celtic are a team that is very attacking with a clear identity," he said. "They are active on and off the ball, they have a lot of pace.

"It's really fun to watch them. A team that loves to play is coming to Leipzig and we have prepared for it."

Team news

Midfielder Aaron Mooy joins Carter-Vickers and defender Carl Starfelt on the sidelines, with Abada also missing. That means Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh are in line to start in the centre of defence for the third game in a row. Giorgos Giakoumakis has recovered from an ankle problem.

Leipzig welcome back experienced striker Yussuf Poulsen after a bout of flu, but long-term absentees Lukas Klostermann (ankle), Konrad Laimer (ankle) and Dani Olmo (knee) are still missing. Forwards Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku are likely to play having both bagged braces at the weekend.

What they said

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor: "We know it'll be a tough match. It's a very high level of opponent. All we can do is prepare a game plan to win the game and go and be aggressive and try to implement our style. We've got to take our chances when we get them and do a lot of things right defensively as well."

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai: "We'll give 100% tomorrow. Even though we don't have any points on the board yet, we still have a chance of progressing.

"What happened against Shakhtar [a 4-1 loss] is behind us now. That taught us that we have to be fully committed in every game, regardless of who the opposition is. We want to show that tomorrow."

Commentator's notes

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland

It's unlikely anyone associated with Celtic has been lulled into a false sense of security by RB Leipzig's indifferent start to the season, including that shock 4-1 home reverse against Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League match.

That brought about a change of manager, though with only four games played it is too soon to properly assess the difference Marco Rose has made.

What we do know is that in the two home games in which he has been in charge, RB have scored seven without reply and ominously for Celtic, Werner recaptured his goal-scoring touch with a double in the weekend win over Bochum.

Along with Nkunku and Andre Silva, he will offer a serious threat to Celtic's weakened defence and their hopes of a positive away result.

On the plus side for the Scots, the Germans are missing influential players like Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo, so there will be a different look to the team from the one that edged Rangers in the Europa League semi final first leg last April here.

Marco Rose saw his Dortmund side lose to Rangers during that same run, so there will surely be no chance of him underestimating the Scottish champions in a game neither side can afford to lose if they are to retain hopes of reaching the knock-out phase.

Match stats