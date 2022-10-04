Close menu
Champions League - Group F
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:45CelticCeltic
Venue: Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig v Celtic: Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers out for crucial tie

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland in Leipzig

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Girogos Giakoumakis during a Celtic training session at Celtic Park, on October 04, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland.
Giorgos Giakoumakis is available for Celtic, but Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liel Abada miss out
Champions League: Leipzig v Celtic
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Wednesday, 5 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Celtic will be without centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers for Wednesday's crucial Champions League Group F meeting with RB Leipzig.

The American defender has not recovered from a recent problem which ruled him out of Celtic's last two matches.

Winger Liel Abada has not travelled with the squad due to his observance of Jewish holiday Yom Kippur.

"It doesn't change the way we play," says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

"But they all have their own strengths and different ways of contributing to the team.

"But from our perspective, the structure stays the same. [Carter-Vickers] He's been out for a few games now. Our concentration has been on the guys ready and fit to go.

Postecoglou said the defender is "not far away" from a return.

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig boss Marco Rose was complementary of Celtic's style of play, and believes it will be "very difficult" for his side to qualify if they lose on Wednesday, having failed to take a point so far.

"Celtic are a team that is very attacking with a clear identity," he said. "They are active on and off the ball, they have a lot of pace.

"It's really fun to watch them. A team that loves to play is coming to Leipzig and we have prepared for it."

Team news

Midfielder Aaron Mooy joins Carter-Vickers and defender Carl Starfelt on the sidelines, with Abada also missing. That means Moritz Jenz and Stephen Welsh are in line to start in the centre of defence for the third game in a row. Giorgos Giakoumakis has recovered from an ankle problem.

Leipzig welcome back experienced striker Yussuf Poulsen after a bout of flu, but long-term absentees Lukas Klostermann (ankle), Konrad Laimer (ankle) and Dani Olmo (knee) are still missing. Forwards Timo Werner and Christopher Nkunku are likely to play having both bagged braces at the weekend.

What they said

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor: "We know it'll be a tough match. It's a very high level of opponent. All we can do is prepare a game plan to win the game and go and be aggressive and try to implement our style. We've got to take our chances when we get them and do a lot of things right defensively as well."

RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai: "We'll give 100% tomorrow. Even though we don't have any points on the board yet, we still have a chance of progressing.

"What happened against Shakhtar [a 4-1 loss] is behind us now. That taught us that we have to be fully committed in every game, regardless of who the opposition is. We want to show that tomorrow."

CHampions League Group F table

Commentator's notes

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Scotland

It's unlikely anyone associated with Celtic has been lulled into a false sense of security by RB Leipzig's indifferent start to the season, including that shock 4-1 home reverse against Shakhtar Donetsk in their opening Champions League match.

That brought about a change of manager, though with only four games played it is too soon to properly assess the difference Marco Rose has made.

What we do know is that in the two home games in which he has been in charge, RB have scored seven without reply and ominously for Celtic, Werner recaptured his goal-scoring touch with a double in the weekend win over Bochum.

Along with Nkunku and Andre Silva, he will offer a serious threat to Celtic's weakened defence and their hopes of a positive away result.

On the plus side for the Scots, the Germans are missing influential players like Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo, so there will be a different look to the team from the one that edged Rangers in the Europa League semi final first leg last April here.

Marco Rose saw his Dortmund side lose to Rangers during that same run, so there will surely be no chance of him underestimating the Scottish champions in a game neither side can afford to lose if they are to retain hopes of reaching the knock-out phase.

Match stats

  • RB Leipzig have faced Celtic twice previously, doing so in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League group stage. Leipzig won 2-0 at home but lost 2-1 away.
  • Celtic have never won an away European match in Germany in 13 previous attempts (D3 L10), failing to score in nine of those games and scoring just six goals.
  • RB Leipzig haven't kept a clean sheet in a UEFA Champions League home game since MD1 of the 2020-21 edition (2-0 v Istanbul Basaksehir), conceding an average of two goals across their seven games since then (14 in total).
  • Celtic have only won one of their previous 13 away games in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L9), winning at Anderlecht in September 2017 under Brendan Rodgers. They have avoided defeat in four of their most recent six on the road, however, winning one and drawing three (L2).
  • Through the first two matchdays, only Vinicius Junior (11) completed more take-ons in the UEFA Champions League than Celtic's Jota (9). The Portuguese completed eight in his last appearance against Shakhtar Donetsk. Only Napoli's Piotr Zielinski has created more chances from open play.
  • Since the start of last season, Christopher Nkunku has been directly involved in eight goals in the UEFA Champions League (seven goals and one assist), twice as many as any other RB Leipzig player (4, Emil Forsberg and André Silva). He is, however, yet to score or assist in the competition this term.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 5th October 2022

  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:45CelticCeltic
  • RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg17:45Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb
  • ChelseaChelsea20:00AC MilanAC Milan
  • Real MadridReal Madrid20:00Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar Donetsk
  • Man CityManchester City20:00FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen
  • SevillaSevilla20:00B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
  • BenficaBenfica20:00PSGParis Saint Germain
  • JuventusJuventus20:00Maccabi HaifaMaccabi Haifa

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli330010289
2Liverpool320145-16
3Ajax31026513
4Rangers300308-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges33006069
2B Leverkusen31112114
3Atl Madrid310224-23
4FC Porto301216-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich33009099
2Inter Milan32013216
3Barcelona31025413
4Viktoria Plzen3003112-110

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting32016426
2Tottenham31112204
3Frankfurt311113-24
4Marseille31024403

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan21104224
2Dinamo Zagreb210123-13
3RB Salzburg20202202
4Chelsea201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22005056
2Shakhtar Donetsk21105234
3Celtic201114-31
4RB Leipzig200216-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2B Dortmund21014223
3FC Copenhagen201103-31
4Sevilla201104-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22005236
2Benfica22004136
3Juventus200224-20
4Maccabi Haifa200215-40
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories