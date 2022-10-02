Genero Adran Premier results
Sunday, 2 October
Aberystwyth 0-4 Cardiff Met
Abergavenny 2-4 The New Saints
Barry Town 0-3 Cardiff City
Swansea City 4-0 Pontypridd United
Sunday, 2 October
