Chris Sutton was right when he said Manchester City would "pump" Manchester United last weekend, and he is going for another high score with his prediction of Arsenal versus Liverpool this time.

BBC Sport's football expert Sutton said: "It felt like Lawro never predicted Liverpool to lose at all in more than 20 years of his predictions - but I don't just think they will get beaten on Sunday, I think they will get hammered."

Sutton is picking scores for every top-flight game this season against a variety of guests.

For this weekend's fixtures, he has a cross-border clash against Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous.

Porteous is fresh from man-of-the-match performances for club and country in the past few days - now he will try to cap that success by getting the better of Sutton at predictions.

"I watch as much Premier League football as I can because it is the best league in the world," Porteous told BBC Sport.

"I'm a Manchester United fan but I've been a closet fan for the past few years - I watch a lot of Aston Villa now because [Scotland and ex-Hibs team-mate] John McGinn is there, and he has been one of the biggest inspirations for me and all the other lads here.

"It was only four years that John was playing in my team and now he is the captain of Villa, and has captained Scotland in our past three games as well.

"I think if you are talking about a perfect pathway for any player, especially at Hibs or in Scotland, then it is him."

Haaland (left) had just turned 18 when he scored twice for Molde against Porteous's Hibernian side in 2018

Premier League defenders are currently discovering exactly how hard it is to stop Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, but Porteous found that out on two occasions at the beginning of his career.

"I played against Haaland for Scotland under-19s in 2018," Porteous explained. "We watched a few clips of him in previous games he'd played for Norway and he looked all right, but he missed a good few chances.

"I'd been on loan from Hibs at Edinburgh City in the Scottish League Two and I remember the Scotland coach at the time kind of just saying 'Ryan, you dealt with these kind of strikers every week then, so you can deal with him now.

"The exact words I was told were 'he will miss more than he will score' but is safe to say he did not do that - he scored a hat-trick in that game, although two of them were penalties, and we lost 5-4. external-link

"He was a handful then, aged 17, and it was the same when I faced him for Hibs when we played Molde in the Europa League a few months later.

"I think he missed the first leg because he had just agreed a move to RB Salzburg, but he played against us in the second leg - and scored two.

"So, I don't exactly have fond memories of facing him, just like many others have found. I suppose it makes me feel a little bit better that he kept on doing the same against everyone else too, even the very best in the world.

"There are lots of reasons he is so difficult to stop but what I remember most was his desire - he always wanted to score more goals. He is always on the move, always looking for the ball and obsessed with getting into the right position to get the maximum opportunity to score - so he is always there, right in the middle of the six yard box.

"He's dangerous from everywhere else too though. Facing a striker that is constantly just thinking 'goals, goals, goals' is hard enough anyway, but when it is someone who can score any type of goal then it is a real nightmare."

Porteous wants to test himself 'at highest level'

SUTTON'S PREDICTIONS

Games kick off at 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

SATURDAY

Bournemouth v Leicester

I keep saying Bournemouth will lose every week but they are now unbeaten in their past four games, and have stopped conceding goals.

They will cause Leicester problems from set plays, but the Foxes showed against Nottingham Forest that they carry a real threat - James Maddison is absolutely flying at the moment.

It's going to be close, but Bournemouth surely can't prove me wrong again, can they?

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Ryan's prediction: Leicester look like they are bouncing back a bit. They got a good win on Monday and I'm expecting more of the same here. 0-2

Chelsea v Wolves

It was a bit harsh for Wolves to sack Bruno Lage so early in the season. They had issues scoring goals, of course, but it is not his fault that their strikers got injured.

They are managerless at the moment and I can't see them winning here, either.

Chelsea are finding their feet under Graham Potter and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has started scoring, so they should take the points pretty comfortably.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Ryan's prediction: In his prime, Diego Costa was a horrible striker to play against - I never faced him but think it would have been a good battle. I can't see him and Wolves getting a result on his return to Stamford Bridge, but they might just nick a goal. Chelsea look like they are going to kick on under Graham Potter but they do let in a few too. 3-1

Sutton says: Ryan seems to have gone for a load of goals with his predictions. That's probably because he's a Hibs defender - he'll know what it's like to concede a lot.

Man City v Southampton

There are strong rumours that Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is about to get sacked, which must be great news when you are about to play Manchester City.

Saints drew with City home and away last season but it is hard to see them getting anything at Etihad Stadium this time, or even coming close.

You could see Pep Guardiola's side running up a cricket score here, if they wanted to, but with their busy schedule he seems to be happy for them to take their foot off the gas when the game is won.

Because of that, I'm not going to go too big here. I can see City scoring four goals quite quickly, and then just cantering through the rest of the game.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Ryan's prediction: City are going to score a few, aren't they? They still give the opposition a few opportunities, but it doesn't really matter when you play as well as they do. I actually thought United had a chance in the derby when I saw the teams beforehand, but it didn't work out like that! When City play like that, and with Haaland finishing the way he is, they can score as many as they want against anyone in the world. 4-1

Newcastle v Brentford

I watched Newcastle beat Fulham last weekend and I was very impressed with them going forward.

Callum Wilson did well on his return from injury and Miguel Almiron looks a completely different player compared to last season.

Almiron only got one goal during the whole of that campaign but has three already this time, and his first against Fulham was one of the goals of the season.

Brentford are quite a stubborn team but Newcastle will take the game to them, and I can see them creating enough chances to win it.

Bees striker Ivan Toney will have a point to prove going back to St James' Park - he is in my fantasy team, but he needs to pull his finger out if he is going to make a difference on Saturday.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Ryan's prediction: I went to watch Newcastle against Manchester City earlier in the season and I was really impressed. It was a brilliant game and City did their stuff but Newcastle were excellent too. Allan Saint-Maximin's performance in the first half was one of the best I have ever seen live, he was just ridiculous. I think they are a force to be reckoned with this season. 2-0

Brighton v Tottenham (17:30 BST)

This is a hard one because of how well Brighton are playing - tricky Leandro Trossard got a treble at Anfield, and Roberto de Zerbi made a mark and showed he is a front-foot coach in his first game in charge.

Tottenham have not really got going yet this season, in terms of playing as well as we know they can do, but the way the Seagulls are likely to play might suit Spurs.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Ryan's prediction: I was speaking to Brighton's Billy Gilmour at the Scotland camp last week and he said they are flying, and that Leandro Trossard is an amazing player. They are confident whoever they come up against, and they showed that at Liverpool last week. I can see some more goals here but I am going for a draw because Tottenham are always a threat with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. 2-2

SUNDAY

Crystal Palace v Leeds (14:00)

I covered this fixture at the end of last season - it finished 0-0 and it wasn't a great game.

This one might not be a classic either but I am going to go with a Crystal Palace home win - they need it.

Sutton's prediction: 1-0

Ryan's prediction: I'm going for another draw here, but an exciting one - both teams have got goals in them. 1-1

West Ham v Fulham (14:00)

West Ham got over the line against Wolves last week with a much-needed win, after Jarrod Bowen got off the mark with his first league goal of the season.

The Hammers may have a bit of momentum now, but this is where we will find out.

As for Fulham, what kind of threat they pose will depend on whether Aleksandar Mitrovic is fit after he was injured against Newcastle last week.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1

Ryan's prediction: West Ham are at home and I think they will edge it, although Mitrovic will have a say in that if he plays. 2-1

Arsenal v Liverpool (16:30)

The way Arsenal went at Tottenham last weekend was impressive, and bodes well for this game too.

While the Gunners are playing well and are full of confidence, things still aren't right at Liverpool as far as I can see.

Jurgen Klopp's side were very comfortable against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday but they weren't tested defensively. Here, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus won't give them a minute's peace.

I think Liverpool will score, even though they have not quite clicked yet this season, but Arsenal's attacking talent are going to cause them a lot of problems at the other end.

Sutton's prediction: 4-1

Ryan's prediction: This is a tough one to call because it depends on when it all clicks for Liverpool - we know how good they are when it all comes together. Arsenal are the form team at the moment, though, and they've got Kieran Tierney while Robbo [Andrew Robertson] is out injured for Liverpool. So, I'll give it to KT, but only just. 2-1

Everton v Man Utd (19:00)

Everton were not at their best against Southampton last time out, but they still got the win and I see some really good signs when I watch Frank Lampard's side.

They don't concede many goals - seven in eight league matches, which is the best defensive record in the top flight - and that means they are always in the game even though they don't create many chances.

Manchester United looked shell-shocked at times during last weekend's Manchester derby but City can do that to anyone, and I still think United have made some progress under Erik ten Hag in the past few weeks.

I never thought they had cracked it after those four wins on the bounce they had between August and September. Similarly, I don't think they are in crisis just because a team as good as City took them apart - they are somewhere in between.

I am expecting Everton to be quite ferocious in the way they attack United, especially under the lights at Goodison Park, but I am thinking the points are going to be shared.

Sutton's prediction: 1-1

Ryan's prediction: I am obviously going with United here! I think they will shut up shop for this one. 0-2

MONDAY

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa (20:00)

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has kept his job for now, but the noises coming out of the City Ground cannot be making him feel too optimistic about his future.

Cooper said after his side's defeat at Leicester that "where we've fallen short is that we're not a team" which is a worry. I always thought it was going to be tremendously difficult to go out and build a new team that could compete in the Premier League.

It's hard to gauge where Aston Villa are at, after seeing them unable to break down a Leeds side that played with 10 men for almost the entire second half.

There are a few disgruntled Villa fans who think their side haven't made the progress they would have liked under Gerrard. Philippe Coutinho has been a let-down this season, and overall they are quite workmanlike, even when they get a positive result.

I fancy Villa here, though. I think Forest's confidence is at a low ebb and they are far too open at the back to hold out for 90 minutes - I'm going with Coutinho to come good, and get the winner. He probably won't start now.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

Ryan's prediction: Villa are hard to beat at the moment, so I am going to give the points to my good mate John McGinn. It might not be pretty, but they will edge it. 0-1

Chris Sutton and Ryan Porteous were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

