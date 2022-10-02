Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup
Reading WomenReading Women14:00Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women
Venue: Select Car Leasing Stadium, England

Reading Women v Tottenham Hotspur Women

From the section Football

Line-ups

Reading Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 25Burns
  • 17Caldwell
  • 5Evans
  • 14Cooper
  • 2Bryson
  • 37Primmer
  • 23Rowe
  • 28Woodham
  • 9Eikeland
  • 11Wade
  • 10Dowie

Substitutes

  • 1Moloney
  • 7Wellings
  • 12Harries
  • 30Poulter
  • 33Meadows-Tuson
  • 51Troelsgaard

Tottenham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 22Spencer
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 13Ale
  • 8Cho
  • 25Summanen
  • 29Neville
  • 15James
  • 9Karczewska
  • 14Bizet

Substitutes

  • 1Korpela
  • 17Simon
  • 24Spence
  • 26Pearse
Referee:
Amy Fearns

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Durham Women11003213
2Aston Villa Women10101102
3Man Utd Women10101101
4Everton Women00000000
5Sheffield United Women100123-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women11001013
2Blackburn Ladies00000000
3Leicester City Women00000000
4Man City Women00000000
5Sunderland Ladies100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women00000000
2Brighton Women00000000
3London City Lionesses00000000
4West Ham Women00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women00000000
2Charlton Athletic Women00000000
3Crystal Palace Women00000000
4Lewes Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies00000000
2Reading Women00000000
3Southampton F.C. Women00000000
4Tottenham Women00000000
