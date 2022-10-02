Lewes Women v Charlton Athletic Women

Lewes WomenLewes Women14:00Charlton Athletic WomenCharlton Athletic Women
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Durham Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Aston Villa Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Man Utd Women
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Everton Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sheffield United Women
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool Women
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Blackburn Ladies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Leicester City Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Man City Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Sunderland Ladies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B'ham City Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brighton Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|London City Lionesses
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|West Ham Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bristol City Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Charlton Athletic Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Crystal Palace Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Lewes Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Coventry United Ladies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reading Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Southampton F.C. Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tottenham Women
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0