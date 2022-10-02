Blackburn Ladies v Leicester City Women

Blackburn LadiesBlackburn Ladies14:00Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women
Line-ups
Blackburn Ladies
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 99Salgado
- 5Seed
- 6Richards
- 12McDonald
- 2Dixon
- 25Worthington
- 17Chandarana
- 24Murphy
- 13Leek
- 7Crompton
- 20Williams
Substitutes
- 3Coan
- 4Fenton
- 9Jordan
- 11Hornby
- 19Smith
- 21Thomas
- 29Nokuthula
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 28Levell
- 4Bott
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 2Vance
- 40Robinson
- 44Scofield
- 34Smith
- 32Baker
- 7Flint
- 20Goodwin
Substitutes
- 3Tierney
- 8Pike
- 10Whelan
- 12Jones
- 13Simon
- 23Purfield
- 27O'Brien
- 35Poor
- Referee:
- Melissa Cairns