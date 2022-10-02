Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup
Durham WomenDurham Women3Sheffield United WomenSheffield United Women3

Durham Women v Sheffield United Women

Line-ups

Durham Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1McAloon
  • 16Christon
  • 14Salicki
  • 6Robson
  • 18Ayre
  • 15Bradley
  • 10HardySubstituted forNoonanat 79'minutes
  • 8Farrugia
  • 7Hepple
  • 11Galloway
  • 23ClarkeSubstituted forLambertat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lambert
  • 12Crosthwaite
  • 17Greenwood
  • 20Noonan
  • 30Saunders
  • 37Ejupi

Sheffield United Women

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 3Newsham
  • 6Riglar
  • 5Hartley
  • 10Paul
  • 14EnderbySubstituted forSweetman-Kirkat 45'minutes
  • 8Cusack
  • 11Walters
  • 12Lord-Mears
  • 15WilcockSubstituted forRaynerat 45'minutes
  • 16MuirSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wilson
  • 7Sweetman-Kirk
  • 9Rayner
  • 19Docherty
  • 22Francis-Jones
  • 24Brown
  • 27Miller
  • 33Davies
Referee:
Matthew Corlett

Match Stats

Home TeamDurham WomenAway TeamSheffield United Women
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Charlotte Newsham (Sheffield United Women).

  2. Post update

    Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Rebecca Rayner (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Durham Women. Saoirse Noonan replaces Rio Hardy.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Durham Women 3, Sheffield United Women 3. Rebecca Rayner (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Beth Hepple (Durham Women).

  9. Post update

    Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).

  11. Post update

    Goal! Durham Women 3, Sheffield United Women 2. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Grace Riglar (Sheffield United Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  13. Post update

    Penalty Durham Women. Grace Ayre draws a foul in the penalty area.

  14. Post update

    Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Beth Hepple (Durham Women).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 2. Georgia Walters (Sheffield United Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Rebecca Rayner.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Durham Women. Mollie Lambert replaces Jessica Clarke.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Grace Ayre.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Ellie Christon.

  20. Post update

    Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women10101102
2Durham Women10103301
3Sheffield United Women10103301
4Man Utd Women10101101
5Everton Women00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool Women11001013
2Blackburn Ladies00000000
3Leicester City Women00000000
4Man City Women00000000
5Sunderland Ladies100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B'ham City Women00000000
2Brighton Women00000000
3London City Lionesses00000000
4West Ham Women00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women00000000
2Charlton Athletic Women00000000
3Crystal Palace Women00000000
4Lewes Women00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Coventry United Ladies00000000
2Reading Women00000000
3Southampton F.C. Women00000000
4Tottenham Women00000000
