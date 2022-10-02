Durham Women v Sheffield United Women

Foul by Charlotte Newsham (Sheffield United Women).
Line-ups
Durham Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1McAloon
- 16Christon
- 14Salicki
- 6Robson
- 18Ayre
- 15Bradley
- 10HardySubstituted forNoonanat 79'minutes
- 8Farrugia
- 7Hepple
- 11Galloway
- 23ClarkeSubstituted forLambertat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lambert
- 12Crosthwaite
- 17Greenwood
- 20Noonan
- 30Saunders
- 37Ejupi
Sheffield United Women
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Wilson
- 3Newsham
- 6Riglar
- 5Hartley
- 10Paul
- 14EnderbySubstituted forSweetman-Kirkat 45'minutes
- 8Cusack
- 11Walters
- 12Lord-Mears
- 15WilcockSubstituted forRaynerat 45'minutes
- 16MuirSubstituted forWilsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Wilson
- 7Sweetman-Kirk
- 9Rayner
- 19Docherty
- 22Francis-Jones
- 24Brown
- 27Miller
- 33Davies
- Referee:
- Matthew Corlett
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Saoirse Noonan (Durham Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Rebecca Rayner (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).
Substitution, Durham Women. Saoirse Noonan replaces Rio Hardy.
Goal! Durham Women 3, Sheffield United Women 3. Rebecca Rayner (Sheffield United Women) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Beth Hepple (Durham Women).
Courtney Sweetman-Kirk (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dee Bradley (Durham Women).
Goal! Durham Women 3, Sheffield United Women 2. Beth Hepple (Durham Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Grace Riglar (Sheffield United Women) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Durham Women. Grace Ayre draws a foul in the penalty area.
Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Beth Hepple (Durham Women).
Goal! Durham Women 2, Sheffield United Women 2. Georgia Walters (Sheffield United Women) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Rebecca Rayner.
Substitution, Durham Women. Mollie Lambert replaces Jessica Clarke.
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Grace Ayre.
Corner, Sheffield United Women. Conceded by Ellie Christon.
Alethea Paul (Sheffield United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.