The FA Women's League Cup
Sunderland LadiesSunderland Ladies0Liverpool WomenLiverpool Women1

Sunderland Ladies v Liverpool Women

Line-ups

Sunderland Ladies

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Cowling
  • 27Westrup
  • 2Herron
  • 4MullenSubstituted forGearsat 39'minutes
  • 5McCatty
  • 6Griffiths
  • 21MandersSubstituted forEdeat 61'minutes
  • 14KellySubstituted forMcInnesat 67'minutes
  • 8Scarr
  • 11BrownSubstituted forJoiceat 61'minutes
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 7Ramshaw
  • 9Gears
  • 13Moan
  • 16Ede
  • 17Joice
  • 18McInnes
  • 19Beer
  • 20Dodds
  • 25Watson

Liverpool Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 21Cumings
  • 6Matthews
  • 34SilcockSubstituted forFlahertyat 64'minutes
  • 3Robe
  • 2Koivisto
  • 10FurnessSubstituted forHollandat 84'minutes
  • 8WardlawSubstituted forKearnsat 45'minutes
  • 28CampbellSubstituted forHindsat 45'minutes
  • 20Daniels
  • 24Stengel
  • 17HumphreySubstituted forLawleyat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Laws
  • 4Roberts
  • 5Fahey
  • 7Kearns
  • 11Lawley
  • 12Hinds
  • 18Holland
  • 22Kirby
  • 25Flaherty
Referee:
Phoebe Cross
Attendance:
590

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderland LadiesAway TeamLiverpool Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sunderland Women 0, Liverpool Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sunderland Women 0, Liverpool Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Brianna Westrup.

  4. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicki Gears (Sunderland Women).

  6. Post update

    Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Neve Herron (Sunderland Women).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women).

  10. Post update

    Neve Herron (Sunderland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Louise Griffiths (Sunderland Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland replaces Rachel Furness.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Gilly Flaherty (Liverpool Women).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Libby McInnes (Sunderland Women).

  19. Post update

    Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nicki Gears (Sunderland Women).

