Sunderland Ladies v Liverpool Women

Match ends, Sunderland Women 0, Liverpool Women 1.
Line-ups
Sunderland Ladies
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Cowling
- 27Westrup
- 2Herron
- 4MullenSubstituted forGearsat 39'minutes
- 5McCatty
- 6Griffiths
- 21MandersSubstituted forEdeat 61'minutes
- 14KellySubstituted forMcInnesat 67'minutes
- 8Scarr
- 11BrownSubstituted forJoiceat 61'minutes
- 10Brown
Substitutes
- 7Ramshaw
- 9Gears
- 13Moan
- 16Ede
- 17Joice
- 18McInnes
- 19Beer
- 20Dodds
- 25Watson
Liverpool Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 21Cumings
- 6Matthews
- 34SilcockSubstituted forFlahertyat 64'minutes
- 3Robe
- 2Koivisto
- 10FurnessSubstituted forHollandat 84'minutes
- 8WardlawSubstituted forKearnsat 45'minutes
- 28CampbellSubstituted forHindsat 45'minutes
- 20Daniels
- 24Stengel
- 17HumphreySubstituted forLawleyat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Laws
- 4Roberts
- 5Fahey
- 7Kearns
- 11Lawley
- 12Hinds
- 18Holland
- 22Kirby
- 25Flaherty
- Referee:
- Phoebe Cross
- Attendance:
- 590
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland Women 0, Liverpool Women 1.
Post update
Corner, Liverpool Women. Conceded by Brianna Westrup.
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicki Gears (Sunderland Women).
Post update
Emma Koivisto (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Neve Herron (Sunderland Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Neve Herron (Sunderland Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Taylor Hinds (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Louise Griffiths (Sunderland Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Women. Ceri Holland replaces Rachel Furness.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Missy Bo Kearns (Liverpool Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Hand ball by Gilly Flaherty (Liverpool Women).
Post update
Foul by Libby McInnes (Sunderland Women).
Post update
Leighanne Robe (Liverpool Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicki Gears (Sunderland Women).