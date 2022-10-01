Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson reveals that contract talks with winger Ryan Kent and Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos are ongoing but admits retaining them might not be as straightforward as it seems, leaving the ball in their court for a "big decision" with the pair out of contract next summer. (Rangers Review) external-link

Scotland assistant John Carver has revealed that he recommended Jack Hendry to a couple of Premier League clubs and "one of them almost took him in the summer" before the centre-half joined Cremonese on loan from Club Brugge. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Ryan Porteous has vowed to focus on his football amid intense speculation about his future after the centre-half followed his highly praised Scotland debut with a man-of-the-match scoring performance in Hibernian's win away to Ross County. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Hibernian centre-back Ryan Porteous says "weeks don't come better than that" after his Scotland debut and scoring against Ross County but admits that manager Lee Johnson was "quite hard on me" on his return from international duty, telling him it was "back to reality". (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has revealed that he would have played for Scotland, courtesy of Lennoxtown-born mum Caron, had he received the call. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will review television footage before deciding whether to appeal against captain Callum McGregor's red card in their win over Motherwell, but the Australian believes his side had a covering player as the midfielder made his challenge. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Manager Ange Postecoglou says he will not take risks with Cameron Carter-Vickers in Wednesday's Champions League match against RB Leipzig if the Celtic centre-half has not recovered sufficiently from the injury that forced him to miss Saturday's win over Motherwell. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Domenico Tedesco's pre-match media conference ahead of last season's Europa League defeat by Rangers last season was the catalyst for his departure as RB Leipzig head coach, with Marco Rose now in charge as they face Celtic in the Champions League. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Queen's Park chief executive Leeann Dempster has called for a fairer distribution of Scottish Professional Football League TV money, with clubs outwith the Premiership handed a larger share. (Sunday Post, print edition)