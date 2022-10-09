Match ends, West Ham United 3, Fulham 1.
Gianluca Scamacca scored for a third successive game as West Ham came from behind to beat Fulham.
Fulham led after six minutes as Andreas Pereira fired in from a tight angle.
But Pereira then fouled Craig Dawson from a corner, Jarrod Bowen scoring the penalty.
Scamacca missed a series of good chances but netted when it counted as he lobbed Bernd Leno, before a defensive mix-up presented Michail Antonio with the third.
Fulham took the lead with the first major attack of the game - Kurt Zouma failed to close down Pereira on the left side of the West Ham box, and the Brazilian beat Łukasz Fabianski for power with his shot high into the net from a tight angle.
In an entertaining first half full of chances, Daniel James cracked the crossbar from 20 yards with a dipping left foot shot, before Scamacca missed a trio of opportunities to draw West Ham level.
The Hammers equalised instead from the penalty spot, with Pereira going from hero to villain as he barged Dawson to the floor from a corner. Bowen slotted the spot kick to Bernd Leno's right.
Scamacca missed another headed chance from six yards, however he finally found the net in superb fashion by chipping Leno, with the goal given after a lengthy VAR check.
He was replaced by Antonio with 10 minutes to go, and the sub finished the game in comical fashion - after his initial shot was saved by Leno, the German keeper and Tim Ream got in each other's way trying to clear, inadvertently presenting the striker with an open goal to finish.
More follows.
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 24KehrerBooked at 83mins
- 15Dawson
- 4Zouma
- 3Cresswell
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 20Bowen
- 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forEmersonat 84'minutes
- 8FornalsSubstituted forDownesat 90+3'minutes
- 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 5Coufal
- 9Antonio
- 10Lanzini
- 12Downes
- 13Areola
- 21Ogbonna
- 22Benrahma
- 33Emerson
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17Leno
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 4Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 6ReedBooked at 58minsSubstituted forCairneyat 71'minutes
- 26Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 21JamesSubstituted forWilsonat 77'minutes
- 18PereiraBooked at 27minsSubstituted forOnomahat 77'minutes
- 7KebanoSubstituted forDuffyat 89'minutes
- 30Alves MoraisBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 5Duffy
- 8Wilson
- 10Cairney
- 25Onomah
- 27Mbabu
- 31Diop
- 38Harris
- 47Godo
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Fulham 1.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Pablo Fornals.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Fulham 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Soucek.
Post update
Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Shane Duffy replaces Neeskens Kebano.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Emerson replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Booking
Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Gianluca Scamacca.
Post update
Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Daniel James.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Andreas Pereira.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca.
