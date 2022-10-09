Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jarrod Bowen levelled for West Ham from the penalty spot

Gianluca Scamacca scored for a third successive game as West Ham came from behind to beat Fulham.

Fulham led after six minutes as Andreas Pereira fired in from a tight angle.

But Pereira then fouled Craig Dawson from a corner, Jarrod Bowen scoring the penalty.

Scamacca missed a series of good chances but netted when it counted as he lobbed Bernd Leno, before a defensive mix-up presented Michail Antonio with the third.

Fulham took the lead with the first major attack of the game - Kurt Zouma failed to close down Pereira on the left side of the West Ham box, and the Brazilian beat Łukasz Fabianski for power with his shot high into the net from a tight angle.

In an entertaining first half full of chances, Daniel James cracked the crossbar from 20 yards with a dipping left foot shot, before Scamacca missed a trio of opportunities to draw West Ham level.

The Hammers equalised instead from the penalty spot, with Pereira going from hero to villain as he barged Dawson to the floor from a corner. Bowen slotted the spot kick to Bernd Leno's right.

Scamacca missed another headed chance from six yards, however he finally found the net in superb fashion by chipping Leno, with the goal given after a lengthy VAR check.

He was replaced by Antonio with 10 minutes to go, and the sub finished the game in comical fashion - after his initial shot was saved by Leno, the German keeper and Tim Ream got in each other's way trying to clear, inadvertently presenting the striker with an open goal to finish.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 24 Kehrer 15 Dawson 4 Zouma 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 20 Bowen 11 Tolentino Coelho de Lima 8 Fornals 7 Scamacca 1 Fabianski

24 Kehrer Booked at 83mins

15 Dawson

4 Zouma

3 Cresswell

28 Soucek

41 Rice

20 Bowen

11 Tolentino Coelho de Lima Substituted for Emerson at 84' minutes

8 Fornals Substituted for Downes at 90+3' minutes

7 Scamacca Substituted for Antonio at 80' minutes Substitutes 2 Johnson

5 Coufal

9 Antonio

10 Lanzini

12 Downes

13 Areola

21 Ogbonna

22 Benrahma

33 Emerson Fulham Formation 4-2-3-1 17 Leno 14 De Cordova-Reid 4 Tosin 13 Ream 33 Robinson 6 Reed 26 Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves 21 James 18 Pereira 7 Kebano 30 Alves Morais 17 Leno

14 De Cordova-Reid

4 Tosin

13 Ream

33 Robinson

6 Reed Booked at 58mins Substituted for Cairney at 71' minutes

26 Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves

21 James Substituted for Wilson at 77' minutes

18 Pereira Booked at 27mins Substituted for Onomah at 77' minutes

7 Kebano Substituted for Duffy at 89' minutes

30 Alves Morais Booked at 66mins Substitutes 1 Rodák

5 Duffy

8 Wilson

10 Cairney

25 Onomah

27 Mbabu

31 Diop

38 Harris

