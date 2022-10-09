Close menu
West HamWest Ham United3FulhamFulham1

West Ham 3-1 Fulham: Gianluca Scamacca continues scoring streak to settle London derby

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring a penalty
Jarrod Bowen levelled for West Ham from the penalty spot

Gianluca Scamacca scored for a third successive game as West Ham came from behind to beat Fulham.

Fulham led after six minutes as Andreas Pereira fired in from a tight angle.

But Pereira then fouled Craig Dawson from a corner, Jarrod Bowen scoring the penalty.

Scamacca missed a series of good chances but netted when it counted as he lobbed Bernd Leno, before a defensive mix-up presented Michail Antonio with the third.

Fulham took the lead with the first major attack of the game - Kurt Zouma failed to close down Pereira on the left side of the West Ham box, and the Brazilian beat Łukasz Fabianski for power with his shot high into the net from a tight angle.

In an entertaining first half full of chances, Daniel James cracked the crossbar from 20 yards with a dipping left foot shot, before Scamacca missed a trio of opportunities to draw West Ham level.

The Hammers equalised instead from the penalty spot, with Pereira going from hero to villain as he barged Dawson to the floor from a corner. Bowen slotted the spot kick to Bernd Leno's right.

Scamacca missed another headed chance from six yards, however he finally found the net in superb fashion by chipping Leno, with the goal given after a lengthy VAR check.

He was replaced by Antonio with 10 minutes to go, and the sub finished the game in comical fashion - after his initial shot was saved by Leno, the German keeper and Tim Ream got in each other's way trying to clear, inadvertently presenting the striker with an open goal to finish.

More follows.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 24KehrerBooked at 83mins
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forEmersonat 84'minutes
  • 8FornalsSubstituted forDownesat 90+3'minutes
  • 7ScamaccaSubstituted forAntonioat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 5Coufal
  • 9Antonio
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 13Areola
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 33Emerson

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 4Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedBooked at 58minsSubstituted forCairneyat 71'minutes
  • 26Lobo Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 21JamesSubstituted forWilsonat 77'minutes
  • 18PereiraBooked at 27minsSubstituted forOnomahat 77'minutes
  • 7KebanoSubstituted forDuffyat 89'minutes
  • 30Alves MoraisBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 5Duffy
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Cairney
  • 25Onomah
  • 27Mbabu
  • 31Diop
  • 38Harris
  • 47Godo
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 3, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Fulham 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Flynn Downes replaces Pablo Fornals.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 3, Fulham 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomás Soucek.

  6. Post update

    Bobby De Cordova-Reid (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Shane Duffy replaces Neeskens Kebano.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Emerson replaces Lucas Paquetá.

  11. Booking

    Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Neeskens Kebano (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Gianluca Scamacca.

  15. Post update

    Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (West Ham United).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Harry Wilson replaces Daniel James.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Josh Onomah replaces Andreas Pereira.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Paquetá (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

West Ham United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.08

  2. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    6.59

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    7.16

  4. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.18

  5. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.52

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.40

  7. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.87

  8. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    7.53

  9. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    7.08

  10. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.54

  11. Squad number7Player nameScamacca
    Average rating

    7.69

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.31

  2. Squad number12Player nameDownes
    Average rating

    7.11

  3. Squad number33Player nameEmerson
    Average rating

    7.06

Fulham

Starting XI

  1. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    6.01

  2. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    5.51

  3. Squad number4Player nameTosin
    Average rating

    5.28

  4. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    5.25

  5. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    4.39

  6. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    5.50

  7. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    5.64

  8. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.47

  9. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    6.53

  10. Squad number7Player nameKebano
    Average rating

    5.41

  11. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    5.38

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    4.51

  2. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    5.14

  3. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    5.10

  4. Squad number25Player nameOnomah
    Average rating

    4.70

Comments

Join the conversation

27 comments

  • Comment posted by Lighthouseman, today at 16:08

    Goes to show what a player bonus can do!

  • Comment posted by Select, today at 16:08

    Well done West Ham for winning the little derby.

  • Comment posted by SAW, today at 16:08

    Well done west ham,the jigsaw is finally coming together,⚒

  • Comment posted by sapote, today at 16:07

    Not a penalty by any means. Dawson bought it by running into the defenders on purpose. That is not a penalty. Yes, the defenders reacted but they can't disappear!

  • Comment posted by Cod Save the Ling, today at 16:06

    Looking like WHU has got their PL mojo back.

  • Comment posted by Windsor Chap, today at 16:06

    Nothing went Fulham's way today and deserved more, not helped by referee and VAR.

    Sometimes a team just gets lucky on the day.

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 16:05

    Well done, Hammers. This is a bit more like it. Need to keep the best team for the league and treat Europe as a bonus. Downes in the team more often i.m.o.

  • Comment posted by Lord Arse, today at 16:05

    COYI!

  • Comment posted by db, today at 16:03

    Moyes has got to drop Soucek , another poor display . Downes has to replace him .

    • Reply posted by discostew66, today at 16:07

      discostew66 replied:
      But is he better?

  • Comment posted by rocketbunny, today at 16:03

    YES!! COYI!!!

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:02

    Things starting to click for the Hammers.

  • Comment posted by KorBlimey Boris, today at 16:00

    Splendid - showed character to come from behind. Onwards and upwards. Well done lads
    Coyi

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 16:04

      Loadsamoney replied:
      Yep… the Hammers are splendid at coming from behind.

  • Comment posted by blues1959, today at 16:00

    Scamacca looking the read deal, great to have him and Antonio both score!! COYI

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 16:00

    Starting to work and Scamacca looks a quality signing

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf,