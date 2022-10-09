Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1.
Eberechi Eze scored a fine goal as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park and end their winless run in the Premier League.
The visitors had deservedly taken the lead early on when Pascal Struijk drove in after Brenden Aaronson hit the post following excellent work inside the box.
Crystal Palace were struggling to impose themselves and Patrick Bamford, making his first Leeds start since August, forced a save out of Vicente Guaita.
But the hosts equalised midway through the first half when Odsonne Edouard headed in from Michael Olise's free-kick.
Jordan Ayew was unable to put Palace ahead in the second half when he appeared in on goal, only for Rasmus Kristensen to make an excellent last-ditch challenge.
But Eze secured the three points with a superb individual strike, running across the edge of the area before firing low into the back of the net.
The win - Palace's first in five Premier League games - moves them up to 15th and three points clear of the relegation zone, level on nine points with Leeds, who are 14th.
A much-needed win for Palace
Palace started the day in a relatively precarious position, just one point above the bottom three after winning one of their first seven league games.
The caveat, however, was that they had faced four of the traditional 'big six' in that run, so boss Patrick Vieira would have looked to this game as more of an indicator of how they could perform this season.
Initially, the assessment would have been concerning as they struggled to cope with the Leeds press, making sloppy mistakes at the back while passes went astray.
But the Eagles improved after getting the equaliser, and in the end were good value for their win.
While Eze will take the headlines for his excellent goal, just as important to the victory was centre-back Joachim Andersen, who almost singlehandedly repelled anything the visitors had to offer in the second half.
Set piece woes for Leeds again
After avoiding relegation on the final day of last term, Leeds are hoping for a less stressful time in what is boss Jesse Marsch's first full season in charge.
The West Yorkshire side made an excellent start to the campaign with wins against Wolves and Chelsea in their first three games, but they are now without a win since late August.
They began this match in dominant form as Palace struggled to deal with them, with Aaronson looking lively and Bamford sharp on his return to the starting XI.
But set pieces have been a point of concern, and once again they were Leeds' undoing as they failed to pick up Edouard for Olise's free-kick.
Since the start of last season, they have conceded 20 goals from set pieces, with only Southampton (21), Everton (23) and Leicester (25) letting in more.
After conceding the equaliser, Leeds rarely looked like scoring again as their struggles on the road continued, and they have now taken just one point in four away games so far this season.
Player of the match
AaronsonBrenden Aaronson
Crystal Palace
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameEzeAverage rating
6.58
- Squad number22Player nameÉdouardAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number19Player nameHughesAverage rating
6.41
- Squad number3Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number16Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number14Player nameMatetaAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number7Player nameOliseAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number11Player nameZahaAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number9Player nameJ AyewAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number4Player nameMilivojevicAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number6Player nameGuéhiAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number2Player nameWardAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number28Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number13Player nameGuaitaAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number15Player nameSchluppAverage rating
5.64
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameAaronsonAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number21Player nameStruijkAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number25Player nameKristensenAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number12Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number11Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number5Player nameKochAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number8Player nameRocaAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number19Player nameRodrigoAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number10Player nameSummervilleAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
5.10
- Squad number30Player nameGelhardtAverage rating
5.04
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
5.02
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Guaita
- 2Ward
- 16Andersen
- 6GuéhiBooked at 38mins
- 15Schlupp
- 7OliseBooked at 82minsSubstituted forHughesat 85'minutes
- 28DoucouréBooked at 14minsSubstituted forMilivojevicat 64'minutes
- 10Eze
- 9J AyewSubstituted forMitchellat 65'minutes
- 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 86'minutes
- 11Zaha
Substitutes
- 3Mitchell
- 4Milivojevic
- 5Tomkins
- 14Mateta
- 19Hughes
- 21Johnstone
- 23Ebiowei
- 44Riedewald
- 45Gordon
Leeds
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Meslier
- 25KristensenBooked at 79minsSubstituted forAylingat 84'minutes
- 5KochBooked at 90mins
- 6Cooper
- 21StruijkBooked at 50mins
- 12Adams
- 8RocaSubstituted forGelhardtat 84'minutes
- 7AaronsonSubstituted forKlichat 76'minutes
- 19Rodrigo
- 11Harrison
- 9BamfordSubstituted forSummervilleat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ayling
- 10Summerville
- 13Klaesson
- 14Llorente
- 18Gyabi
- 29Gnonto
- 30Gelhardt
- 42Greenwood
- 43Klich
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away23
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Liam Cooper.
Post update
Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).
Post update
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rodrigo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Odsonne Édouard.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Michael Olise.
I've supported Marsch up until now but I'm rapidly losing faith. Is the guy all mouth and no brawn?
They need major investment both on and off the pitch
Radz took a punt on him because he was cheap plus the Frisco 49rs liked the idea of an American in the hot seat.
The brutal truth is that the manager and the squad are simply not good enough.
Who's to blame? clearly the buck stops at Leeds chairman and majority owner Andrea Radrizzani's front door.
MOT