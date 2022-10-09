Close menu
Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2LeedsLeeds United1

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Eberechi Eze seals comeback win

By Gary RoseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eberechi Eze
Eze's first goal of the season secured Crystal Palace's first win in five league games

Eberechi Eze scored a fine goal as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park and end their winless run in the Premier League.

The visitors had deservedly taken the lead early on when Pascal Struijk drove in after Brenden Aaronson hit the post following excellent work inside the box.

Crystal Palace were struggling to impose themselves and Patrick Bamford, making his first Leeds start since August, forced a save out of Vicente Guaita.

But the hosts equalised midway through the first half when Odsonne Edouard headed in from Michael Olise's free-kick.

Jordan Ayew was unable to put Palace ahead in the second half when he appeared in on goal, only for Rasmus Kristensen to make an excellent last-ditch challenge.

But Eze secured the three points with a superb individual strike, running across the edge of the area before firing low into the back of the net.

The win - Palace's first in five Premier League games - moves them up to 15th and three points clear of the relegation zone, level on nine points with Leeds, who are 14th.

A much-needed win for Palace

Palace started the day in a relatively precarious position, just one point above the bottom three after winning one of their first seven league games.

The caveat, however, was that they had faced four of the traditional 'big six' in that run, so boss Patrick Vieira would have looked to this game as more of an indicator of how they could perform this season.

Initially, the assessment would have been concerning as they struggled to cope with the Leeds press, making sloppy mistakes at the back while passes went astray.

But the Eagles improved after getting the equaliser, and in the end were good value for their win.

While Eze will take the headlines for his excellent goal, just as important to the victory was centre-back Joachim Andersen, who almost singlehandedly repelled anything the visitors had to offer in the second half.

Set piece woes for Leeds again

After avoiding relegation on the final day of last term, Leeds are hoping for a less stressful time in what is boss Jesse Marsch's first full season in charge.

The West Yorkshire side made an excellent start to the campaign with wins against Wolves and Chelsea in their first three games, but they are now without a win since late August.

They began this match in dominant form as Palace struggled to deal with them, with Aaronson looking lively and Bamford sharp on his return to the starting XI.

But set pieces have been a point of concern, and once again they were Leeds' undoing as they failed to pick up Edouard for Olise's free-kick.

Since the start of last season, they have conceded 20 goals from set pieces, with only Southampton (21), Everton (23) and Leicester (25) letting in more.

After conceding the equaliser, Leeds rarely looked like scoring again as their struggles on the road continued, and they have now taken just one point in four away games so far this season.

Player of the match

AaronsonBrenden Aaronson

with an average of 7.01

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number10Player nameEze
    Average rating

    6.58

  2. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    6.52

  3. Squad number19Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    6.41

  4. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.34

  5. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    6.29

  6. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    6.21

  7. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    6.17

  8. Squad number11Player nameZaha
    Average rating

    6.09

  9. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.95

  10. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    5.85

  11. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    5.82

  12. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.79

  13. Squad number28Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.66

  14. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.65

  15. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.64

Leeds United

  1. Squad number7Player nameAaronson
    Average rating

    7.01

  2. Squad number21Player nameStruijk
    Average rating

    6.91

  3. Squad number25Player nameKristensen
    Average rating

    6.70

  4. Squad number12Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number11Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    6.61

  6. Squad number5Player nameKoch
    Average rating

    6.54

  7. Squad number8Player nameRoca
    Average rating

    6.42

  8. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    6.39

  9. Squad number19Player nameRodrigo
    Average rating

    6.38

  10. Squad number9Player nameBamford
    Average rating

    6.22

  11. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    5.91

  12. Squad number10Player nameSummerville
    Average rating

    5.36

  13. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    5.10

  14. Squad number30Player nameGelhardt
    Average rating

    5.04

  15. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    5.02

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6GuéhiBooked at 38mins
  • 15Schlupp
  • 7OliseBooked at 82minsSubstituted forHughesat 85'minutes
  • 28DoucouréBooked at 14minsSubstituted forMilivojevicat 64'minutes
  • 10Eze
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forMitchellat 65'minutes
  • 22ÉdouardSubstituted forMatetaat 86'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 3Mitchell
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 5Tomkins
  • 14Mateta
  • 19Hughes
  • 21Johnstone
  • 23Ebiowei
  • 44Riedewald
  • 45Gordon

Leeds

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Meslier
  • 25KristensenBooked at 79minsSubstituted forAylingat 84'minutes
  • 5KochBooked at 90mins
  • 6Cooper
  • 21StruijkBooked at 50mins
  • 12Adams
  • 8RocaSubstituted forGelhardtat 84'minutes
  • 7AaronsonSubstituted forKlichat 76'minutes
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 11Harrison
  • 9BamfordSubstituted forSummervilleat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ayling
  • 10Summerville
  • 13Klaesson
  • 14Llorente
  • 18Gyabi
  • 29Gnonto
  • 30Gelhardt
  • 42Greenwood
  • 43Klich
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away23

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, Leeds United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Booking

    Robin Koch (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Robin Koch (Leeds United).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pascal Struijk.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Robin Koch.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Liam Cooper.

  10. Post update

    Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Luke Ayling (Leeds United).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace) header from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Eberechi Eze with a cross following a set piece situation.

  13. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Rodrigo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Jean-Philippe Mateta replaces Odsonne Édouard.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Will Hughes replaces Michael Olise.

Comments

Join the conversation

221 comments

  • Comment posted by stracepipe, today at 16:08

    I'm getting a bit fed up with Cooper being such a liability. He had ample opportunity to clear the ball up the line but instead tried to be a smart Alec and gave away the free kick from which they scored. All our excellent play in the first half, undone by his stupidity.

    • Reply posted by Walks63, today at 16:12

      Walks63 replied:
      Well said mate he can't get in Scotland side enough said struyk is a crap centre half and an even worse fullback

  • Comment posted by davet, today at 16:10

    Great 1st half by Leeds but soft 1st goal conceded cos Cooper not up to speed, or good enough anyway. Palace deserved win but Leeds back line still looks too dodgy.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 16:51

      Forza Italia replied:
      Agreed 😥😢😭

  • Comment posted by Spanish Costas, today at 16:17

    Best team won.. Leeds started well but fell short again..

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 16:47

      Forza Italia replied:
      We are screwed. I'm not blaming Jesse because he inherited a squad from Minus Thirty Three Goal Difference Bucket Man with a lot of deadwood. I like all of Jesse's signings. But the Argie left us with Firpo (approx £20 million) and James (approx £25 million) which we will never see again. I think bucket man had 7 wingers in the first team squad at one time. He is no longer employed, nuff said...

  • Comment posted by Ellandrick, today at 16:10

    Palace carried a goal threat. Leeds didn't.

  • Comment posted by otfan, today at 16:21

    It's Leeds United all over again. They will do well to stay up this season.

    • Reply posted by Eloy, today at 16:31

      Eloy replied:
      The Wolves will be relegated instead.

  • Comment posted by Stay Beautiful, today at 16:28

    Very poor from Leeds, yet again. At this rate we'll be pulled into a relegation scrap. Palace well deserved the points - Cooper, in particular, isn't good enough and why did Marsch take Aaronson, the best player on the pitch, off so early?

    I've supported Marsch up until now but I'm rapidly losing faith. Is the guy all mouth and no brawn?

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 17:44

      mark replied:
      Aaronson like all the new signings are only good for 60/65 minutes. Bamford the same at present. None of our CH are good enough really.

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 16:18

    Beyond frustrating supporting Leeds. Our net spend this summer was about 5 million. We are marginally better as a team across the pitch but that’s it. Need a decent CF, LB and why we didn’t sure up the defence is beyond me. Still can’t defend very little threat from set pieces. Leeds a bottom 6 side just depends on where. TBF CP aren’t much better.

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 16:29

      Richard replied:
      Shore

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 16:06

    Palace finally rewarded for their industrious work ethic. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 16:16

    For 25 mins Leeds looked good. For the rest of the game they looked more like relegation fodder. Another worrying end to the season I predict.

    • Reply posted by paul hirst, today at 16:46

      paul hirst replied:
      Unfortunately Andy...as a whites fan I'm forced to agree with you, Palace in the end deserved the win and the lad Eze is good enough to break into a future England squad ( if they change coach ) but the Leeds board need to pull their finger out and buy a striker in January and reinforments in defence or we're in big trouble.

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 16:06

    The slow starting Eagles overcome a Leeds side playing "soccerball" which consists of running vigorously all over the pitch.

  • Comment posted by god, today at 16:05

    Marching on together into the championship.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 16:06

      Metro1962 replied:
      Nah

  • Comment posted by GeorgesLad, today at 16:28

    Has Bamford ever converted a one on one with the goalkeeper? Ever?

    • Reply posted by ikleNige, today at 16:34

      ikleNige replied:
      Nope I don’t think he has! If he has about 110 goes at it though like he does from every other shooting position on the pitch he’ll score don’t worry

  • Comment posted by Ellandrick, today at 16:33

    Leeds are one of the lowest net spenders in the Premier League.

    They need major investment both on and off the pitch

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 16:02

    What the 'eck happened to Leeds in the second half.

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 16:06

      ani4ani replied:
      Palace turned up the falling down tactic

  • Comment posted by dunbreedin, today at 16:46

    Leeds were a one trick pony under Bielsa, but at least they played with some panache. Leeds are now a different one trick pony, without any class whatsoever.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Waterhouse , today at 16:08

    At what stage does jesse marschs job become under pressure because I believe we will be going down playing like this ... you can predict the results b4 ko .. we ain't played a decent side yet mot alaw

    • Reply posted by auntie, today at 16:36

      auntie replied:
      Chelsea ????

  • Comment posted by Brain, today at 16:01

    Cooper returning to the form of two seasons ago. Leeds have had a long run of winnable fixtures which is about to end. Marsch could be out by Christmas.

    • Reply posted by ani4ani, today at 16:05

      ani4ani replied:
      And what did he do wrong?

  • Comment posted by Dont Fester Forever, today at 16:15

    Leeds played well first half, switched off for the set piece, ended up costing us the game. Doucoure fortunate to not be sent off for the worst two challenges of the match. Crystal Palace better team in second half. Both teams need to take chances to move higher up table.

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 17:27

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      One of the two fouls was worse than Emerson Royal's, last week. He was, rightly, given a red. Does the FA get refs together to review and discuss their decisions?

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 16:06

    Unlucky not to go in ahead as Palace provided nothing in the first half. However, Leeds are about like a Yorkshire Terrier lots of energy, look nice but no bite. Second half Palace bossed the game. Long season ahead me thinks.

    • Reply posted by the_chosen_family, today at 16:59

      the_chosen_family replied:
      From a Palace fan, I agree with you.
      You were all over us then, just fell off.
      Game management regarding effort needs looking at.

  • Comment posted by Graeme, today at 16:41

    In a billion years Jesse Marsch was never gonna be up to the task sadly.
    Radz took a punt on him because he was cheap plus the Frisco 49rs liked the idea of an American in the hot seat.
    The brutal truth is that the manager and the squad are simply not good enough.
    Who's to blame? clearly the buck stops at Leeds chairman and majority owner Andrea Radrizzani's front door.
    MOT

    • Reply posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 16:52

      Bricksnmortar replied:
      So it isn't just me then. You say it in a much more measured and even way than me. I rant and rave.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 9th October 2022