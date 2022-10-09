Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Eze's first goal of the season secured Crystal Palace's first win in five league games

Eberechi Eze scored a fine goal as Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Leeds at Selhurst Park and end their winless run in the Premier League.

The visitors had deservedly taken the lead early on when Pascal Struijk drove in after Brenden Aaronson hit the post following excellent work inside the box.

Crystal Palace were struggling to impose themselves and Patrick Bamford, making his first Leeds start since August, forced a save out of Vicente Guaita.

But the hosts equalised midway through the first half when Odsonne Edouard headed in from Michael Olise's free-kick.

Jordan Ayew was unable to put Palace ahead in the second half when he appeared in on goal, only for Rasmus Kristensen to make an excellent last-ditch challenge.

But Eze secured the three points with a superb individual strike, running across the edge of the area before firing low into the back of the net.

The win - Palace's first in five Premier League games - moves them up to 15th and three points clear of the relegation zone, level on nine points with Leeds, who are 14th.

A much-needed win for Palace

Palace started the day in a relatively precarious position, just one point above the bottom three after winning one of their first seven league games.

The caveat, however, was that they had faced four of the traditional 'big six' in that run, so boss Patrick Vieira would have looked to this game as more of an indicator of how they could perform this season.

Initially, the assessment would have been concerning as they struggled to cope with the Leeds press, making sloppy mistakes at the back while passes went astray.

But the Eagles improved after getting the equaliser, and in the end were good value for their win.

While Eze will take the headlines for his excellent goal, just as important to the victory was centre-back Joachim Andersen, who almost singlehandedly repelled anything the visitors had to offer in the second half.

Set piece woes for Leeds again

After avoiding relegation on the final day of last term, Leeds are hoping for a less stressful time in what is boss Jesse Marsch's first full season in charge.

The West Yorkshire side made an excellent start to the campaign with wins against Wolves and Chelsea in their first three games, but they are now without a win since late August.

They began this match in dominant form as Palace struggled to deal with them, with Aaronson looking lively and Bamford sharp on his return to the starting XI.

But set pieces have been a point of concern, and once again they were Leeds' undoing as they failed to pick up Edouard for Olise's free-kick.

Since the start of last season, they have conceded 20 goals from set pieces, with only Southampton (21), Everton (23) and Leicester (25) letting in more.

After conceding the equaliser, Leeds rarely looked like scoring again as their struggles on the road continued, and they have now taken just one point in four away games so far this season.

Player of the match

Leeds Leeds United Leeds United Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 6.58 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 6.52 Squad number 19 Player name Hughes Average rating 6.41 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.34 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.29 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 6.21 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 6.17 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 6.09 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 5.95 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 5.85 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 5.82 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 5.79 Squad number 28 Player name Doucouré Average rating 5.66 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 5.65 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 5.64 Leeds United Avg Squad number 7 Player name Aaronson Average rating 7.01 Squad number 21 Player name Struijk Average rating 6.91 Squad number 25 Player name Kristensen Average rating 6.70 Squad number 12 Player name Adams Average rating 6.68 Squad number 11 Player name Harrison Average rating 6.61 Squad number 5 Player name Koch Average rating 6.54 Squad number 8 Player name Roca Average rating 6.42 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 6.39 Squad number 19 Player name Rodrigo Average rating 6.38 Squad number 9 Player name Bamford Average rating 6.22 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 5.91 Squad number 10 Player name Summerville Average rating 5.36 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 5.10 Squad number 30 Player name Gelhardt Average rating 5.04 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 5.02

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 15 Schlupp 7 Olise 28 Doucouré 10 Eze 9 J Ayew 22 Édouard 11 Zaha 13 Guaita

2 Ward

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi Booked at 38mins

15 Schlupp

7 Olise Booked at 82mins Substituted for Hughes at 85' minutes

28 Doucouré Booked at 14mins Substituted for Milivojevic at 64' minutes

10 Eze

9 J Ayew Substituted for Mitchell at 65' minutes

22 Édouard Substituted for Mateta at 86' minutes

11 Zaha Substitutes 3 Mitchell

4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

14 Mateta

19 Hughes

21 Johnstone

23 Ebiowei

44 Riedewald

45 Gordon Leeds Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Meslier 25 Kristensen 5 Koch 6 Cooper 21 Struijk 12 Adams 8 Roca 7 Aaronson 19 Rodrigo 11 Harrison 9 Bamford 1 Meslier

25 Kristensen Booked at 79mins Substituted for Ayling at 84' minutes

5 Koch Booked at 90mins

6 Cooper

21 Struijk Booked at 50mins

12 Adams

8 Roca Substituted for Gelhardt at 84' minutes

7 Aaronson Substituted for Klich at 76' minutes

19 Rodrigo

11 Harrison

9 Bamford Substituted for Summerville at 62' minutes Substitutes 2 Ayling

10 Summerville

13 Klaesson

14 Llorente

18 Gyabi

29 Gnonto

30 Gelhardt

42 Greenwood

