Cristiano Ronaldo replaced Anthony Martial in the 29th minute and scored his 700th club goal 15 minutes later

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind at Goodison Park to end Everton's two-game winning run.

It has been a frustrating season so far for Ronaldo, who has been reduced to the role of substitute after failing to get his hoped-for summer move away from Old Trafford.

But introduced as a first-half substitute after Anthony Martial suffered another injury just three games into his comeback from the last one, Ronaldo raced on to Casemiro's through ball and beat Jordan Pickford with a low drive to the England man's near-post.

It was the 37-year-old's first goal on this ground since 2005 and was enough for United, who kept Everton at arm's length after Alex Iwobi capitalised on Casemiro's early mistake to put the hosts in front.

Antony became the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games when he levelled after being sent through by Martial.

The evening would have been more comfortable for the visitors had Marcus Rashford not had a goal disallowed for handball eight minutes from time and it took an acrobatic clearance from David de Gea to deny Amadou Onana and preserve their victory.

Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 5.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 5.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 30 Player name Coady Average rating 5.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Tarkowski Average rating 5.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Mykolenko Average rating 5.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Iwobi Average rating 5.92 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Gueye Average rating 5.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Onana Average rating 5.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Maupay Average rating 4.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 5.09 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name McNeil Average rating 5.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 4.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 4.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Garner Average rating 4.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester United Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 6.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 6.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 6.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Martínez Average rating 7.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Shaw Average rating 6.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Casemiro Average rating 7.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Eriksen Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Antony Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 6.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Martial Average rating 6.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 7.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Varane Average rating 6.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 6.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 4-3-3 1 Pickford 23 Coleman 30 Coady 2 Tarkowski 19 Mykolenko 17 Iwobi 27 Gueye 8 Onana 10 Gordon 20 Maupay 11 Gray 1 Pickford

23 Coleman Substituted for Garner at 75' minutes

30 Coady

2 Tarkowski

19 Mykolenko

17 Iwobi

27 Gueye Substituted for Calvert-Lewin at 76' minutes

8 Onana Booked at 51mins

10 Gordon Booked at 63mins Substituted for McNeil at 67' minutes

20 Maupay Substituted for Rondón at 84' minutes

11 Gray Substitutes 5 Keane

7 McNeil

9 Calvert-Lewin

15 Begovic

26 Davies

29 Vinagre

33 Rondón

37 Garner

48 John Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 6 Martínez 23 Shaw 18 Casemiro 14 Eriksen 21 dos Santos 8 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 9 Martial 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

2 Lindelöf

6 Martínez

23 Shaw

18 Casemiro

14 Eriksen Substituted for McTominay at 83' minutes Booked at 85mins

21 dos Santos Substituted for Varane at 90+3' minutes

8 Bruno Fernandes

10 Rashford

9 Martial Substituted for Cristiano Ronaldo at 29' minutes Substitutes 7 Cristiano Ronaldo

12 Malacia

17 Fred

19 Varane

22 Heaton

25 Sancho

28 Pellistri

36 Elanga

39 McTominay Referee: David Coote Attendance: 39,258 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 2. Post update Attempt blocked. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Luke Shaw. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Raphaël Varane. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Diogo Dalot. Post update Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitaliy Mykolenko. Post update Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane replaces Antony. Post update Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United). Post update Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by David de Gea. Post update Attempt saved. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Coady. Post update Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United). Post update Conor Coady (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt missed. Amadou Onana (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross. Booking Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United). Post update Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Neal Maupay. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward