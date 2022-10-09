Match ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 2.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind at Goodison Park to end Everton's two-game winning run.
It has been a frustrating season so far for Ronaldo, who has been reduced to the role of substitute after failing to get his hoped-for summer move away from Old Trafford.
But introduced as a first-half substitute after Anthony Martial suffered another injury just three games into his comeback from the last one, Ronaldo raced on to Casemiro's through ball and beat Jordan Pickford with a low drive to the England man's near-post.
It was the 37-year-old's first goal on this ground since 2005 and was enough for United, who kept Everton at arm's length after Alex Iwobi capitalised on Casemiro's early mistake to put the hosts in front.
Antony became the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games when he levelled after being sent through by Martial.
The evening would have been more comfortable for the visitors had Marcus Rashford not had a goal disallowed for handball eight minutes from time and it took an acrobatic clearance from David de Gea to deny Amadou Onana and preserve their victory.
- Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
- Follow reaction as Man Utd beat Everton
- Visit our Everton page
- Go straight to all the best Manchester United content
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number30Player nameCoadyAverage rating
5.56
- Squad number2Player nameTarkowskiAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number19Player nameMykolenkoAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number27Player nameGueyeAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number8Player nameOnanaAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number10Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number20Player nameMaupayAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
5.09
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMcNeilAverage rating
5.27
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
4.57
- Squad number37Player nameGarnerAverage rating
4.93
Manchester United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number20Player nameDiogo DalotAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
6.48
- Squad number6Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number14Player nameEriksenAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
6.05
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.04
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pickford
- 23ColemanSubstituted forGarnerat 75'minutes
- 30Coady
- 2Tarkowski
- 19Mykolenko
- 17Iwobi
- 27GueyeSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 76'minutes
- 8OnanaBooked at 51mins
- 10GordonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forMcNeilat 67'minutes
- 20MaupaySubstituted forRondónat 84'minutes
- 11Gray
Substitutes
- 5Keane
- 7McNeil
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 15Begovic
- 26Davies
- 29Vinagre
- 33Rondón
- 37Garner
- 48John
Man Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1de Gea
- 20Dalot
- 2Lindelöf
- 6Martínez
- 23Shaw
- 18Casemiro
- 14EriksenSubstituted forMcTominayat 83'minutesBooked at 85mins
- 21dos SantosSubstituted forVaraneat 90+3'minutes
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 10Rashford
- 9MartialSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 29'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 12Malacia
- 17Fred
- 19Varane
- 22Heaton
- 25Sancho
- 28Pellistri
- 36Elanga
- 39McTominay
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 39,258
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Luke Shaw.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitaliy Mykolenko.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane replaces Antony.
Post update
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by David de Gea.
Post update
Attempt saved. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Coady.
Post update
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).
Post update
Conor Coady (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Amadou Onana (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.
Booking
Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).
Post update
Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Neal Maupay.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
(Question asked by a Liverpool fan).
Liverpool lose
Halewood goes into meltdown