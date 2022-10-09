Close menu
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal as visitors come from behind to win

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments93

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Manchester United against Everton
Cristiano Ronaldo replaced Anthony Martial in the 29th minute and scored his 700th club goal 15 minutes later

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind at Goodison Park to end Everton's two-game winning run.

It has been a frustrating season so far for Ronaldo, who has been reduced to the role of substitute after failing to get his hoped-for summer move away from Old Trafford.

But introduced as a first-half substitute after Anthony Martial suffered another injury just three games into his comeback from the last one, Ronaldo raced on to Casemiro's through ball and beat Jordan Pickford with a low drive to the England man's near-post.

It was the 37-year-old's first goal on this ground since 2005 and was enough for United, who kept Everton at arm's length after Alex Iwobi capitalised on Casemiro's early mistake to put the hosts in front.

Antony became the first United player to score in his first three Premier League games when he levelled after being sent through by Martial.

The evening would have been more comfortable for the visitors had Marcus Rashford not had a goal disallowed for handball eight minutes from time and it took an acrobatic clearance from David de Gea to deny Amadou Onana and preserve their victory.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 23ColemanSubstituted forGarnerat 75'minutes
  • 30Coady
  • 2Tarkowski
  • 19Mykolenko
  • 17Iwobi
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 76'minutes
  • 8OnanaBooked at 51mins
  • 10GordonBooked at 63minsSubstituted forMcNeilat 67'minutes
  • 20MaupaySubstituted forRondónat 84'minutes
  • 11Gray

Substitutes

  • 5Keane
  • 7McNeil
  • 9Calvert-Lewin
  • 15Begovic
  • 26Davies
  • 29Vinagre
  • 33Rondón
  • 37Garner
  • 48John

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 6Martínez
  • 23Shaw
  • 18Casemiro
  • 14EriksenSubstituted forMcTominayat 83'minutesBooked at 85mins
  • 21dos SantosSubstituted forVaraneat 90+3'minutes
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Rashford
  • 9MartialSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 29'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 12Malacia
  • 17Fred
  • 19Varane
  • 22Heaton
  • 25Sancho
  • 28Pellistri
  • 36Elanga
  • 39McTominay
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
39,258

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home11
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 1, Manchester United 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Luke Shaw.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Raphaël Varane.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Tarkowski (Everton) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vitaliy Mykolenko.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Iwobi (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Raphaël Varane replaces Antony.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Dwight McNeil with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by David de Gea.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Garner (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Coady.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).

  15. Post update

    Conor Coady (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amadou Onana (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Demarai Gray with a cross.

  17. Booking

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Scott McTominay (Manchester United).

  19. Post update

    Demarai Gray (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Neal Maupay.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 20:56

    If a defender knocks the ball onto the attacker’s hand and the attacker has no time to react, should it really be handball?
    (Question asked by a Liverpool fan).

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 20:59

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      RONALDO IS THE GOAT 🐐

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 20:58

    Decent performance from United. Played well and really should have scored a couple more if chances were taken. Incredibly harsh disallowed goal against Rashford but rules are rules. Nervous end to the game as Everton pushed for equaliser but defended well. One point off top four now. And what about Ronaldo, 700 career goals, phenomenal.

  • Comment posted by Primark Scream, today at 21:00

    United win
    Liverpool lose
    Halewood goes into meltdown

    • Reply posted by King Kenny, today at 21:02

      King Kenny replied:
      United win
      Liverpool lose
      Billy thinks the titles in the bag AGAIN!

  • Comment posted by E1904, today at 21:00

    Give him serious premier league minutes and guess what, Ronaldo scores. Don’t get how people can doubt him. Haters sit down 🤫🤫🤫🤫

    • Reply posted by the trusth, today at 21:03

      the trusth replied:
      Hater is such a childish phrase

  • Comment posted by Cactus, today at 20:59

    Everton good for the first 5 minutes and the last 5 minutes, utter tripe in between.

  • Comment posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 20:55

    Another step in right direction ….

  • Comment posted by Buffetology, today at 20:57

    Ronaldo ... class ...

  • Comment posted by Springfowl, today at 20:59

    Scrappy game but will take it

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 20:55

    That was a close one eh Liverpool fans, after all the tears this afternoon this was such mixed emotions as to which team to support because if Everton won they would have pushed you down from 10th to 11th.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 20:56

      Brass Eye replied:
      3 points, onwards and upwards.

  • Comment posted by yorkshirekippy, today at 21:00

    ...well done Ronaldo.

  • Comment posted by Opener, today at 20:59