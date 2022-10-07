Everton v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag praised the impact of substitutes in Thursday's Europa League win at Omonia Nicosia

TEAM NEWS

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is in contention to make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury.

Mason Holgate and Yerry Mina have returned to training.

Manchester United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Goodison Park, with rotation expected following Thursday's win at Omonia Nicosia.

Raphael Varane could feature but Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan Bissaka and Donny van de Beek remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Everton were not at their best against Southampton last time out but they still got the win and I see some really good signs when I watch Frank Lampard's side.

They don't concede many goals - seven in eight league matches, which is the best defensive record in the top flight - and that means they are always in the game even though they don't create many chances.

Manchester United looked shell-shocked at times during last weekend's Manchester derby but City can do that to anyone, and I still think United have made some progress under Erik ten Hag in the past few weeks.

I never thought they had cracked it after those four wins on the bounce between August and September. Similarly, I don't think they are in crisis just because a team as good as City took them apart - they are somewhere in between.

I am expecting Everton to be quite ferocious in the way they attack United, especially under the lights at Goodison Park, but I am thinking the points are going to be shared.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Scotland defender Ryan Porteous

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton could win consecutive Premier League meetings for only the second time.

Manchester United's solitary win in their past seven league matches against Everton was 3-1 away in November 2020.

United were victorious in 13 of their first 16 Premier League visits to Goodison Park but have won on only four of the subsequent 14 attempts.

The Red Devils could equal the Premier League record of 38 wins against the same opponent. It is currently held by United for 38 victories against Tottenham.

Everton

Everton's win at Southampton was their first in 25 Premier League games after conceding the opening goal.

The Toffees are now unbeaten in six top-flight matches (W2, D4), their best run since going seven without defeat between November and December 2017.

Everton can register three successive Premier League wins for the first time since March 2021 under Carlo Ancelotti.

They have the best defensive record in the division, conceding seven goals this season.

Everton are two short of becoming the seventh club to score 1,500 Premier League goals.

Frank Lampard could become only the third manager in Everton's history to win his first two league matches against Manchester United, emulating Dick Molyneux in 1892 and Roberto Martinez in 2014. Lampard failed to beat the Red Devils as Chelsea boss in three attempts (D1, L2).

Alex Iwobi has provided an assist in three of his past four Premier League appearances, after creating four in his first 87 top-flight games for Everton.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost eight of their past 10 Premier League away fixtures.

The Red Devils scored as many goals in their 6-3 defeat against Manchester City last time out as they had in their previous eight away league games combined.

They could lose more than three of their opening eight matches of a league season for the first time since 1989.

United have conceded at least four goals in five of their past 10 away league games - this had happened just five times in their previous 162 matches on the road.

Antony could become the first player to score in his first three Premier League appearances for United.

Marcus Rashford has faced Everton 11 times without ever scoring in the Premier League - his longest such run against any team.

Anthony Martial has a career-best five Premier League goals against the Toffees.

Martial has scored three goals and assisted one in his three appearances in all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 699 career club goals in all competitions, including 497 in the league.

Ronaldo can make five consecutive league appearances as a substitute for the first time since 2002-03 at Sporting Lisbon.

My Everton line-up Predict Everton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Manchester United line-up Predict Manchester United's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team