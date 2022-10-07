Arsenal v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side failed to beat a top-three team at home in the Premier League last season

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have not announced any new injuries ahead of the visit of Liverpool.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are their only confirmed absentees.

Liverpool expect to have the same squad available from the Champions League win against Rangers, although Curtis Jones has since returned to training.

Arthur Melo sustained a muscular injury ahead of that match and remains out, along with Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

The way Arsenal went at Tottenham last weekend was impressive, and bodes well for this game too.

While the Gunners are playing well and are full of confidence, things still aren't right at Liverpool as far as I can see.

Jurgen Klopp's side were very comfortable against Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday but they weren't tested defensively. Here, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus won't give them a minute's peace.

I think Liverpool will score, even though they have not quite clicked yet this season, but Arsenal's attacking talent are going to cause them a lot of problems at the other end.

Prediction: 4-1

Sutton's full predictions v Scotland defender Ryan Porteous

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have won just one of their last 14 Premier League matches against Liverpool.

The Gunners could suffer five successive league defeats against Liverpool for the first time in their history.

Liverpool have won their last two league fixtures at Arsenal, as many as in their previous 20 visits. They've never won three consecutive away league matches against the Gunners.

Arsenal are on a run of 13 consecutive league games without a clean sheet in this fixture, conceding 39 goals in those games.

Liverpool are two goals short of becoming the second club to score 300 league goals against Arsenal, emulating Manchester United.

Arsenal

Arsenal's tally of 21 points after eight matches represents their third-best start to a Premier League season. They have twice had 22 points at this stage, finishing second in 2005 and third in 2008.

The Gunners have won seven successive Premier League home games, including four this season.

However, they have gone nine top-flight matches without a clean sheet at the Emirates since March's 2-0 victory versus Leicester.

In last season's Premier League, Arsenal lost five of their six matches against the teams that finished in the top three, including all three at the Emirates.

Gabriel Jesus has scored five goals and assisted three in his first eight league appearances for Arsenal. Only Erling Haaland, with 12, has been involved in more goals this season.

Jesus is unbeaten in all 51 top-flight matches in which he has scored, winning 48 of those fixtures.

Eddie Nketiah has scored 12 goals across his last 15 starts for Arsenal in all competitions

Liverpool

Liverpool could fail to win any of their opening four Premier League away games for the first time since 2010-11 under Roy Hodgson.

The Reds have conceded the first goal in nine of their last 11 league matches but have only gone on to lose once - a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in August.

They have dropped points in five of their seven top-flight fixtures this season.

Liverpool's tally of 10 points is their lowest after seven games of a Premier League campaign since 2014-15 under Brendan Rodgers. The fewest points a team has had after seven matches and gone on to win the title is 11 by Manchester United in 2002-03.

Jurgen Klopp's side have the worst first-half record in the division. They have trailed at the break in five of their seven games and have failed to score a first-half goal in their three away fixtures.

Diogo Jota has scored six goals in eight Premier League appearances against Arsenal, including five in four for the Reds.

Jota is averaging a goal every 67 minutes against the Gunners, the best ratio of any player in Premier League history to play at least 200 minutes against them.

Roberto Firmino has five goals in six league appearances this season, as many as he managed in 20 appearances last term.

Klopp has lost only one of his 18 competitive matches as Liverpool manager against Arsenal, although two of the draws ended in penalty shoot-out defeats (one in the Community Shield, one in the League Cup).

