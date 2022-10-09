Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock2HeartsHeart of Midlothian2

Kilmarnock 2-2 Hearts: Stoppage-time volley completes visitors' comeback

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kyle Lafferty took advantage of stumble from goalkeeper Craig Gordon to score Kilmarnock's second goal
Kyle Lafferty took advantage of stumble from goalkeeper Craig Gordon to score Kilmarnock's second goal

Nathaniel Atkinson scored a stunning volley with virtually the last kick of the game to salvage a point for Hearts in an enthralling Rugby Park encounter with Kilmarnock.

After a first half laden with missed chances, Chris Stokes and Kyle Lafferty gave the hosts a two-goal lead, the second goal coming from a stumble from goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Stephen Humphrys fired in his first Hearts goal before Atkinson came to the rescue for Robbie Neilson's side deep into stoppage time.

Despite both sides playing midweek, they showed little sign of fatigue as play roared from end to end in the driving Ayrshire rain.

The first half came to a close with a Kilmarnock penalty claim waved away as Blair Alston fell under pressure from Alex Cochrane, who had hands on the midfielder.

It began with Hearts winger Barrie McKay inexplicably ballooning a shot over an open goal after a smart square pass from Lawrence Shankland.

In between those incidents Danny Armstrong, who scored a brace in the win over St Johnstone on Wednesday, nodded wide for the home side, while Shankland and Humphrys squandered openings for the visitors, who were looking to bounce back from their midweek European chastening at the hands of Fiorentina.

Alston and Alan Power had shots from inside the area blocked, while Robert Snodgrass saw his venomous free-kick caught by home keeper Zach Hemming.

The second half was every bit as breathless, with the added bonus of four goals.

Stokes met an enticing Armstrong corner just minutes after the restart to nudge the home side in front from close range.

While Gordon complained he had been impeded for the opener, Scotland's number one was badly at fault for Killie's second.

The Tynecastle skipper hesitated then stumbled at a backpass, allowing Lafferty to capitalise and force the ball in.

Hearts responded almost immediately as Humphrys raced onto a Snodgrass ball over the top and rounded Hemming to squeeze in a shot with half an hour remaining.

It looked like the visitors had run out of steam but, with mere seconds left on the clock, right-back Atkinson thumped in a lovely, left-footed volley that dipped perfectly into the bottom right corner as Killie failed to clear a deep free-kick.

Man of the match - Danny Armstrong

The wide man followed up his midweek double as he turned provider for Stokes' opener and was a nuisance to the Hearts defenders throughout
The wide man followed up his midweek double as he turned provider for Stokes' opener and was a nuisance to the Hearts defenders throughout

Killie find their top-flight feet - analysis

The late equaliser will hurt but Derek McInnes' side appear to have got their bearings back in the Premiership after a shaky start to their return to the top flight.

Attacking threats Armstrong and Jordan Jones haven't featured much so far this season but both are hitting form at the right time.

At the back, Killie look steadier, with Stokes and Ash Taylor forming a formidable partnership.

For Hearts, their usual mainstay of Gordon between the sticks looked uncharacteristically unsettled. The swirling wind and heavy rain can't have helped but for such an experienced operator he looked uneasy.

Despite the strength of their attacking options, Hearts wasted good chances in the first 45 minutes before coming up with two excellent goals.

What's next?

Kilmarnock are away to St Mirren on Saturday 15 October (15:00 BST), while Hearts travel to Italy to face Fiorentina on Thursday 13 October (17:45 BST) and face Aberdeen away on Sunday 16 October (15:00 BST)

Player of the match

McKenzieRory McKenzie

with an average of 7.13

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    7.13

  2. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    7.04

  3. Squad number6Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    6.77

  4. Squad number33Player nameChrisene
    Average rating

    6.74

  5. Squad number1Player nameHemming
    Average rating

    6.67

  6. Squad number8Player nameAlston
    Average rating

    6.53

  7. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.21

  8. Squad number10Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.15

  9. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.07

  10. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    5.89

  11. Squad number28Player nameLafferty
    Average rating

    5.31

  12. Squad number17Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    4.71

  13. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    4.68

  14. Squad number9Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    4.64

  15. Squad number25Player nameAlebiosu
    Average rating

    4.28

  16. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    3.96

Heart of Midlothian

  1. Squad number29Player nameHumphrys
    Average rating

    6.11

  2. Squad number1Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.81

  3. Squad number77Player nameSnodgrass
    Average rating

    5.58

  4. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    5.30

  5. Squad number8Player nameKiomourtzoglou
    Average rating

    5.30

  6. Squad number16Player nameHalliday
    Average rating

    5.28

  7. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    5.24

  8. Squad number7Player nameGrant
    Average rating

    5.07

  9. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    5.03

  10. Squad number17Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    4.82

  11. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    4.65

  12. Squad number20Player nameNeilson
    Average rating

    4.40

  13. Squad number12Player nameAtkinson
    Average rating

    3.97

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Mayo
  • 5Taylor
  • 6StokesSubstituted forWrightat 78'minutes
  • 11ArmstrongBooked at 57mins
  • 8AlstonSubstituted forLyonsat 87'minutes
  • 4Power
  • 10JonesSubstituted forShawat 66'minutes
  • 33Chrisene
  • 7McKenzieSubstituted forAlebiosuat 87'minutes
  • 28LaffertySubstituted forDoidgeat 67'minutesBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 9Shaw
  • 17Lyons
  • 19Wright
  • 20Walker
  • 21McInroy
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 26Doidge
  • 27Cameron
  • 31Polworth

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Gordon
  • 12Atkinson
  • 3KingsleyBooked at 79mins
  • 19Cochrane
  • 16HallidaySubstituted forNeilsonat 87'minutes
  • 8KiomourtzoglouSubstituted forGrantat 70'minutes
  • 77Snodgrass
  • 29Humphrys
  • 17Forrest
  • 18McKay
  • 9Shankland

Substitutes

  • 5Haring
  • 7Grant
  • 11Mackay-Steven
  • 13Stewart
  • 20Neilson
  • 21Sibbick
  • 22Henderson
  • 27Smith
  • 28Clark
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
6,651

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home21
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, Heart of Midlothian 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 2, Heart of Midlothian 2. Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Jorge Grant (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Oli Shaw (Kilmarnock).

  6. Post update

    Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Neilson (Heart of Midlothian).

  9. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Stephen Humphrys (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alan Power (Kilmarnock).

  12. Post update

    Craig Gordon (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Kilmarnock).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Brad Lyons replaces Blair Alston.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Ryan Alebiosu replaces Rory McKenzie.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Lewis Neilson replaces Andrew Halliday.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  18. Post update

    Ben Chrisene (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Nathaniel Atkinson (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

