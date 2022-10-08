Close menu
Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Hearts - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Kilmarnock again will be without defender Ryan Alebiosu, midfielders Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray, plus forward Scott Robinson, through injury.

Hearts will have former Scotland international Robert Snodgrass back in contention after being ineligible for midweek Europa Conference League consideration.

Fellow midfielder Cammy Devlin is suspended, while defender Michael Smith faces a late check, but Craig Halkett, Kye Rowles, Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime all remain on the sidelines.

Did you know? Hearts are seeking a third consecutive away win, but they have lost five of their latest seven fixtures and have lost five in a row against Kilmarnock since a 2-1 win at Rugby Park in February 2019.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic98012952424
2Rangers97112181322
3Hibernian9432117415
4St Mirren95041010015
5Motherwell104241311214
6Aberdeen84131811713
7Hearts84131312113
8Livingston9414711-413
9St Johnstone103161115-410
10Kilmarnock9216617-117
11Ross County10136418-146
12Dundee Utd8026422-182
View full Scottish Premiership table

