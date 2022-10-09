Huddersfield Town v Hull City

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town12:00HullHull City
Line-ups
Huddersfield
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 21Nicholls
- 32Lees
- 39Helik
- 33Nakayama
- 7Thomas
- 22Rudoni
- 24Camara
- 30Jackson
- 19Holmes
- 25Ward
- 9Rhodes
Substitutes
- 2Turton
- 11Mahoney
- 14Ruffels
- 34Spencer
- 35Diarra
- 41Bilokapic
- 45Ondo
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Baxter
- 2Coyle
- 5Jones
- 4Greaves
- 3Elder
- 27Slater
- 7Tufan
- 33Christie
- 20Pelkas
- 16Longman
- 19Estupiñán
Substitutes
- 1Ingram
- 6Figueiredo
- 8Docherty
- 11Sinik
- 15Woods
- 22Smith
- 24Seri
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match report to follow.