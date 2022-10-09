Close menu
Championship
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town12:00HullHull City
Venue: John Smith's Stadium, England

Huddersfield Town v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 21Nicholls
  • 32Lees
  • 39Helik
  • 33Nakayama
  • 7Thomas
  • 22Rudoni
  • 24Camara
  • 30Jackson
  • 19Holmes
  • 25Ward
  • 9Rhodes

Substitutes

  • 2Turton
  • 11Mahoney
  • 14Ruffels
  • 34Spencer
  • 35Diarra
  • 41Bilokapic
  • 45Ondo

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Baxter
  • 2Coyle
  • 5Jones
  • 4Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 27Slater
  • 7Tufan
  • 33Christie
  • 20Pelkas
  • 16Longman
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 1Ingram
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 8Docherty
  • 11Sinik
  • 15Woods
  • 22Smith
  • 24Seri
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd1373321101124
2Norwich137332013724
3QPR137331913624
4Burnley135712012822
5Reading137151518-322
6Swansea136341716121
7Blackburn137061615121
8Preston1347276119
9Luton134631613318
10Cardiff135351213-118
11Sunderland134541713417
12Watford134541716117
13Millwall135261517-217
14Birmingham134451212016
15Stoke134451517-216
16Wigan124441316-316
17Rotherham123631312115
18Bristol City134362021-115
19Blackpool134361317-415
20Hull124261324-1114
21Middlesbrough133461418-413
22West Brom131841718-111
23Huddersfield112271319-68
24Coventry10145814-67
View full Championship table

