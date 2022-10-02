Close menu

Bruno Lage: Wolves sack manager after defeat by West Ham

comments190

Wolves have sacked manager Bruno Lage after 16 months in charge following Saturday's defeat by West Ham United left them in the bottom three.

Wolves have won just one and lost nine of their past 15 Premier League matches under the Portuguese.

Lage succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo last summer and led Wolves to a 10th-placed finish in his first season in charge.

However, his side have only scored three goals and picked up six points from eight games this season.

Wolves spent over £100m over the summer in an attempt to improve their tally of 38 Premier League goals last season.

They brought in Portuguese internationals Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes, with the latter bought for a club record fee of £38m.

Lage also signed veteran forward Diego Costa, who had been a free agent for nine months and made his first competitive appearance since December 2021 against West Ham.

However, £15m summer signing Sasa Kalajdzic damaged knee ligaments days after his move from Stuttgart and key striker Raul Jimenez suffered knee and groin injuries in a pre-season friendly.

Wolves were booed by some fans following the defeat at London Stadium.

They are winless in eight Premier League away games - their worst top-flight run since 2011-12.

"The only thing I can say is that I'm sorry about the situation," Lage said in his final post-match news conference as manger.

"We've tried to solve these little problems we have and at the moment we aren't getting points or goals, but we are working hard for them."

Lage's replacement will be Wolves' third Premier League manager since Terry Connor in 2012.

Wolves are in next in action against Chelsea on 8 October.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

195 comments

  • Comment posted by legoflow, today at 15:51

    Knew he was losing the plot when he got rid of coady. Everyone else could see he was a key player.

    • Reply posted by chewytoffee, today at 15:56

      chewytoffee replied:
      It was absurd - but a great signing for us

  • Comment posted by theRealist, today at 15:53

    Bring back Nuno?

    • Reply posted by nufcbob, today at 16:05

      nufcbob replied:
      What about Tinkey Winkey

  • Comment posted by Earny, today at 15:55

    get their previous manager back in, the chap who went to spurs, he was decent and i think the fans would take him back.

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 15:52

    It's been coming...

    It's a pity the team isn't as ruthless at finishing as the owners....

  • Comment posted by 14timesEuropeanRoyalty, today at 15:53

    Klopp
    Take a bow son
    Your chance at a big club....

  • Comment posted by James Rome, today at 15:58

    Inevitable. Well over £100M spent. Three goals in eight games. In the drop zone. Coady departure was very strange. Now they need to get his successor right.

  • Comment posted by ham tylers special ammo, today at 15:53

    Long overdue, it’s not just this season it’s the last 10 odd games from last season.

    Gornal Wolves

  • Comment posted by red rabbit, today at 15:56

    For once, not a knee jerk reaction. Right decision at the right time. I'm sure Bruno will still be able to pay the gas bill.

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 15:53

    Alan Pardew, Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce and Ron Atkinson have just put their Sunday roasts back in the oven ...

    • Reply posted by Eve, today at 16:02

      Eve replied:
      Steve Bruce will probably be out of a job soon, Wolves should hold off a while.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 15:51

    I know everyone loves to see a manager given time, but 16 months isn’t exactly a quick tenure these days. They went from challenging for the European places to fizzling out to a 10th place finish. It was the poor end to last season that’s cost him his job. You need to act quickly in this league.

  • Comment posted by DannyG, today at 15:57

    Should have got rid off him at the end of last season. He was a joke

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 15:57

    Well. Sacking Nuno (the manager who got them promoted and all the adoring fans used to sing about) worked out well …

    • Reply posted by misanthrope, today at 16:01

      misanthrope replied:
      Wolves didn't sack Nuno.

  • Comment posted by zuf, today at 15:52

    1 win in 15 games and 3 goals in 8 games this season. Long overdue.

    Please Fosun, appoint someone who can finally get us scoring some goals.

    • Reply posted by hibbyska , today at 16:02

      hibbyska replied:
      " one of the richest owners in club football " ? Let's see the calibre of the new manager and you'll see what ambition the owners really have

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:50

    The 4th of 20 Premier League teams to sack their manager this season

    • Reply posted by DavidGedge, today at 16:10

      DavidGedge replied:
      Rodgers next

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 15:53

    Not just the results from this season.
    Last Yr wasn't much better.

  • Comment posted by Arjay, today at 15:52

    Non-Portuguese need not apply

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 15:59

    What manager would allow their club captain to leave on loan to another Premier league club?

  • Comment posted by tezla, today at 15:52

    Step up Sean Dyche

    • Reply posted by GrammarFreak, today at 16:08

      GrammarFreak replied:
      Dyche & Woan are apparently Forest ST holders now (both ex-Forest) - I reckon that pair might hold on to see Cooper's fate come the WC break.

  • Comment posted by Dragon ninja, today at 15:59

    Good, maybe the fans will come back when a big name comes in. Lage was up there with Dean Saunders, just terrible. Need a top drawer manager, none of this Mendes networking rubbish.

  • Comment posted by richiep, today at 15:54

    He had to go I'm afraid, as Wolves have only scored in 3 games this season.

